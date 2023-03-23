The knives are out and then some in "Full River Red," a murkily entertaining exercise in twist-twist-stab-stab from the Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

Set over a long, dark and increasingly bloody night at a Song Dynasty military fortress, this 12th-century comic mystery opens with a touch of "Macbeth" — a visiting leader is found murdered in his bed, suspicion falls immediately on the guards — before peeling back layer after layer of Agatha Christie-esque puzzle-box intrigue.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you