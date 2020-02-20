BELOIT
Looking ahead to the future, Beloit International Film Festival organizers say their mission is all about localized growth and compounding successes.
Executive Director Greg Gerard said the BIFF board is especially trying to reach more college students going forward. He added the organization has thus far had great luck with its college-age interns and volunteers over the years.
“We have content that plays right into the mindset of modern college students,” he said. “We’re heading into a new era with (Beloit College). The future is about trying to find ways to expand our festival in the downtown.”
What began 15 years ago as an attempt to draw in a few more visitors has since exploded into one of Beloit’s signature traditions. Each year, the festival attracts filmmakers and cinema aficionados from around the world while promoting local talent. Businesses and organizations set up makeshift theaters to screen movies throughout the city.
This year’s festival opens Friday, Feb. 21, and runs through Sunday, March 1. About 105 films will be shown across 10 days, Gerard said. About 20 are feature-length movies, another 20 are feature documentaries, and 65 will be short films.
“There are films of all different shapes and sizes and categories this year,” he said. “We’ve got something for everybody here.”
The recently completed Beloit College Powerhouse will have a 200-seat venue available for film screenings, Gerard added. It is among many locations that will open its doors to the public for film screenings.
Gerard said increased foot traffic and tourism are sure to benefit local businesses, adding the community looks forward to BIFF all year long.
BIFF board member Rick McGrath said as BIFF’s arsenal of movies expands each year, so, too, does its membership numbers. McGrath said that since last year’s event, BIFF has seen at least a 20% jump in film society members.
McGrath said organizers expect to sell at least 8,000 movie tickets this year with thousands more visitors anticipated between other free movies and general downtown tourism.
Beloit Daily News Editor Clint Wolf contributed to this story.