If You Go

Here are some notable events taking place during the 10-day-long film Beloit International Film Festival from Feb. 21-March 1. For more information, visit beloitfilmfest.org.

A sneak peek at the Beloit episode of the Discover Wisconsin TV series. Screening begins at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 21 at La Casa Grande, 618, Fourth St. The sneak peek will be preceded by the Stage One Radio Players presentation of "Sunset Boulevard" at 5:30 p.m., followed by Destination Madison's showing of the documentary "Bucky on Parade."

BIFF Sing-a-Long featuring "The Blues Brothers” starts at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at The Castle, 501 Prospect St. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. The 1980 film directed by John Landis and starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd features musical performances by Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and Cab Calloway.

BIFF Silent Movie Showcase featuring "Steamboat Bill Jr." is set for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Beloit Memorial High School, 1225 Fourth St. Prices are $20 for adults and $5 for students. The 1928 film featuring Buster Keaton will be accompanied by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra.

Wisconsin/Illinois Showdown will be from Feb. 21 - 23. Audience members will vote on the best films produced by film makers from Wisconsin and Illinois. Audiences will pick the best feature, documentary and short films from each state. Awards will be presented at the Hotel Goodwin after the Wisconsin/Illinois Showdown.

BIFF Classic Movie featuring "The Princess Bride" is at 2:30 p.m. on March 1 at the Eclipse Center. This 1987 comedy/adventure film is directed by Rob Reiner and stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane and Andre the Giant. The film is sponsored by First National Bank and Trust and it is free to the public.

Showing of “Frances Ferguson,” narrated by actor Nick Offerman, known for his role as character Ron Swanson in the TV show “Parks and Recreation.” The 2019 film will be shown at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 and Feb. 28 at Bagels and More and Domenico’s, respectively. A third screening will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at La Casa Grande.