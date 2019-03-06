‘Ferdinand’ and other favorites

BJSO focuses on kids’ classics for ‘fantasy’ concert March 21

JANESVILLE—Remember the triangle?

It was one of the few musical instruments small children were allowed to play. And if you were lucky enough to be chosen to play this instrument, you would hold it by a tiny string and whack away at it with an equally tiny metal wand.

It turns out the triangle is a real instrument and not just a leftover from childhood.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, the triangle, along with the toy trumpet and toy drum, will be played by professionals during the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s concert, “Fantasy Favorites for Children of All Ages.”

The triangle will be featured in Joseph Haydn’s “Toy Symphony.” Other pieces will include Georges Bizet’s music for “Ferdinand the Bull,” Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” and Darius Milhaud’s “La Création du Monde.”

That is a wide range of music, and it should appeal to a variety of ages. Here is a rundown of what concertgoers can expect to hear:

Haydn’s “Toy Symphony”

This is the musical soundtrack for kids playing outside at recess: joyful, impertinent, skipable, marchable and perfectly suited for the monkey bars.

BJSO conductor and music director Rob Tomaro said the piece is scored for violin, cuckoo, nightingale, toy drum and—wait for it—triangle.

“Ferdinand the Bull,” with music from Bizet’s “Carmen.”

Most parents are familiar with Munro Leaf’s story about the bull that preferred to smell flowers rather than fight matadors. The book was written in 1936, and it hasn’t been out of print since.

Music from “Carmen” has been put together in a “nice little suite” that perfectly matches the story, Tomaro said.

BJSO Executive Director Edie Baran will tell the story of Ferdinand and his understanding mother. Baran has a long history in local and professional theater and perhaps is best known as founder of SpotLight on Kids, the local children’s theater company.

Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite”

Ravel originally wrote the piece as a piano duet as a gift for a friend’s children. He eventually orchestrated the work.

The music doesn’t immediately strike one as being written for “the kiddies,” Tomaro said.

“The Ravel is very rich and very, very beautiful,” Tomaro said

While the “Toy Symphony” captures the joy and energy of childhood, “Mother Goose Suite” taps into those dreamy moments of imagination. For children, fictional characters and lands can seem almost as genuine as the real world.

Milhaud’s “La Création du Monde,” the creation of the world.

Again, not necessarily a piece for children, but it does evoke that mysterious world of imagination and dreams.

Milhaud was “very avant-garde” and worked in many different musical styles, Tomaro said.

“The story is that he heard an American jazz band in London and immediately got onto a boat to America,” he said.

Milhaud spent time in Harlem, New York, absorbing the different rhythms and sounds. Combine that with his modern sensibility, French expressionism and the vogue for all things African—which was popular in Paris at the time—and you have “La Création du Monde.”

“It’s sort of a homage to American Jazz,” Tomaro said. “It’s very quirky.”

Copland’s “Appalachian Spring”

Copland wrote this piece at a time when American composers were deeply immersed in making the most complicated and dissonant pieces possible, Tomaro said.

“Copland said he was searching for a ‘plainer kind of music,’” Tomaro said.

The result was part graceful orchestra hymn, part exuberant romp.