“Paradise Island,” an original comedy by Edgerton father-son team Kevin and Tom Kalhagen, will be performed Friday-Sunday, March 8-10, at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.

Performed by Edgerton High School students and directed by Kevin Kalhagen, the story centers on members of a Wisconsin family gathering for Thanksgiving after their grandmother, Ethel, passed away earlier that year. Narrating the show from the great beyond, Ethel watches the family bicker over cars, food, politics and who forgot to bring the potato salad while the crowd learns about all the things she left behind ... including an island.

Show times are 7 p.m. March 8-9, and 2 p.m. March 10. Tickets, which are $5, will be available at the door, and all Edgerton School District staff and students can attend for free by presenting a valid school ID.

For more information, visit Edgerton High School’s Facebook page.