JANESVILLE—They’re not really “escape rooms.”
But if you enjoy being locked in a room and solving your way out, you’ll likely enjoy deciphering clues in the timed and pressure-filled “escape room” at Hedberg Public Library.
On Dec. 29, the library’s program room will transform into two escape rooms that require code-cracking to exit.
One room is for teens and adults while the other is for kids and families.
Here is the situation in the teen/adult room: It’s Dec. 31, and a secret international organization is plotting to detonate a bomb in Times Square as hordes of people ring in the New Year.
A team of Janesvillians has tracked the operatives to an abandoned office they were using as a base, but the operatives escaped. Intelligence suggests the deactivation code is located in the room.
It’s 11:40 p.m.
You have 20 minutes.
Save Midtown Manhattan.
In the kids/family room, this is the situation: Andy Applebaum believes learning should be boring. To ensure kids never have fun while learning, he has trapped his arch-rival, Larry Limenfiddle, a librarian who has become famous for “gamifying the learning process.”
Applebaum has hidden Limenfiddle in the library. It’s up to you to solve the clues and find the code to help him escape.
Phil Schomber, adult programmer at Hedberg, said the family puzzles are inspired by a series of books about a character named Mr. Lemoncello. One of the books, “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” was a New York Times bestseller for three years.
Schomber said each room will operate in the program room with a divider separating them. He said the teams ideally will comprise between five and 10 people, but there is no limit.
Math problems will be minimal and straightforward during the clue-solving process, he said.
Though the rooms technically aren’t escape rooms, Schomber said the library labeled them as such to give people a sense of what to expect.
“We’ve kind of done a twist on that (escape rooms), where they still have to solve all the puzzles—but it’s to accomplish some other hopefully exciting goal,” Schomber said. “Nobody has to feel like they’re locked in. They don’t have to worry about that.”
Schomber said the library hosted a similar escape room last year. It featured a zombie-themed, after-hours experience, and those who registered in advance tried their hand, he said.
Schomber will serve as the clue master for this year’s puzzles. He has delved into studying code-creation to construct challenging yet solvable clues to ensure those who enter are well-tested, he said.
“I’ve kind of looked at different code books that are out there to familiarize myself with the kinds of puzzles that exist,” he said. “It’s been fun to take random ideas and see if it can be put together.”
The final test will be ensuring staff at Hedberg can survive his riddles.
Schomber said each group should arrive during the rooms’ operating hours. Groups will be allowed to try the rooms twice, but the scenarios and clues will not change throughout the day, he said.
