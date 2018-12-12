JANESVILLE—Before finding its way into local bars and garish, glitzy casinos, bingo had a slightly different image.
A popular pastime at church fundraisers, the alphanumeric, crossword-style game tends to attract more mature players blessed with sharp ears, oversized ink markers and a talent for monitoring multiple cards over the course of a Saturday evening. Aside from callers shouting out numbers or the occasional belting out of “Bingo!”, vocal interaction—much as it is in church—is often kept to a minimum.
For those who play, bingo is serious business. For Vicki Quade, it’s funny business.
A lifelong Catholic and longtime Chicago theater producer, Quade knows a thing or two about religion and humor. Co-creator of the smash hit “Late Nite Catechism,” she also has written four other religious comedies along with a series of interactive “Bingo” shows that includes “Bible Bingo,” “Convent Bingo,” “Movie Bingo” and “Saints & Sinners Bingo.”
On Friday, Dec. 21, Quade brings her original, one-woman play “Christmas Bingo” to the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The two-hour show, which Quade is performing nationwide, starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs one night only.
“People just love bingo. I should have created this 25 years ago,” Quade said of the play. “I’ll get people really laughing about something, call out ‘B7’ and the place suddenly gets really quiet because people start concentrating.”
The play features Quade as Mrs. Mary Margaret O’Brien, a retired nun brought back by the archdiocese to conduct bingo fundraisers and brainstorm ideas for a new Christmas pageant. Audience members join in as bingo players and unsuspecting co-stars.
“It’s a scripted show, but it relies on a lot of improv with the audience” Quade explained. “We play six games of bingo. I get people to sing Christmas carols and talk about what their favorite Christmas movies are. We talk about the history of candy canes and Christmas trees, and I ask whether people like real or fake trees. I also bring five guys on stage, with one being the Virgin Mary, and we do five different versions of the Annunciation to figure out which one we want to use in our new pageant.
“It’s just so much fun to play with the audience.”
While the comedy tends to loosen up the crowd, Quade said it’s her prizes that truly liven things up. Along with Santa hats, ornaments and holiday music CDs, participants often go home with such yuletide trinkets as VHS copies of old Christmas movies, glow-in-the-dark rosaries and “lots and lots of holy cards.”
“Everybody gets competitive,” Quade said. “The prizes are silly, but there is something about the idea of winning that people love.”
While audience participation helps drive the show, Quade stresses that theater fans on the shy side shouldn’t avoid it for that reason.
“I think when people hear ‘interactive’ they think, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m going to be called on,’” she said. “I call for volunteers, so if you don’t volunteer, you won’t be called on. It doesn’t have to be a scary experience because it’s interactive. You’re going to have a lot of fun, you’re going to laugh and we’re going to play some bingo. Who doesn’t love that?”
And if you’re at all concerned about blasphemy, rest assured: There is none.
“This is a family-friendly show, so you can bring the kids, your mother or your grandmother,” Quade said. “The show has religion and humor, but it’s also respectful and smart. I want people to come out and have some fun, but they’re actually going to also learn some things through this show.”
