Enchanted Forest, Hollywood Hayride open Oct. 17
JANESVILLE—Providing a family-friendly alternative to the scares of Halloween, Janesville’s parks and recreation divisions host their annual Enchanted Forest and Hollywood Hayride beginning Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive.
The events will run from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 17-18, and from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20. Cost for the Enchanted Forest is $3 for children and $2 for adults, while the Hollywood Hayride is $3 for all.
The Enchanted Forest is a nonscary, candlelit walk featuring scenes from famous fairy tales and nursery rhymes. Actors from Craig, Parker and Milton high schools will act out scenes in full costume on a series of detailed theatrical sets.
The Hollywood Hayride is a riding tour that takes guests through seven scenes from popular movies, with characters handing out small items at each scene.
Those attending also can partake in “Goblin Games” and Optimist Club barrel rides, or purchase concessions, T-shirts and glow-in-the-dark necklaces.
To wrap up this year’s festivities, a special Trick or Treat Trail event runs from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. Cost is $2 per child, and characters from the Enchanted Forest and Hollywood Hayride will pass out candy to kids in costume.
