LAKE GENEVA

It’s a magical world.

Think of Arendelle from “Frozen” or the White Witch’s ice home from “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Now think of all that magic without the downsides of eternal winter or complex sibling relationships.

That’s what you get with Ice Castles, and it’s returning to Geneva National Resort & Club for another year.

The display is built one very large icicle at a time, and the result is a series of structures that feature ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces and towers of cascading waterfalls. The display is lit with color-changing LED lights, and the overall effect is enchanting—and a reminder that winter isn’t so bad after all.

The castles are built on site, and for the past four weeks, “ice artisans” have grown and harvested up to 10,000 icicles each day to build the castles.

The building technique was developed by Brent Christensen, a Utah father who built the first one in his backyard.

“It’s a process of using icicles in formation and then sprinkling them with water—and then repeating that process,” Christensen said. “It’s layer after layer.”

Workers start on the ground with vertical and horizontal icicles. They also employ specially developed racks to help with the process. Working methodically, ice artisans spray and respray the icicles until they reach lengths of 15 to 20 feet in height, Christensen said. The castle structures themselves can reach as high as 30 to 40 feet.

At Geneva National, workers had to run irrigation lines and electrical cables for the lights out to the resort’s driving range, where the castles will be set up.

It’s difficult to imagine that such a monument, built in pieces, could be structurally sound. But small variations in temperature cause the pieces to melt and reform into solid blocks.

“By the time we’re through, the base of the structure is about 8 to 10 feet thick,” Christensen said. “In the spring, when we take them out, we have to use a backhoe to demolish them.”

The lights that run through the castles are low-voltage and waterproof. Such lights were originally designed to be submersible in water, such as those used in the fountains at Las Vegas resorts, Christensen said.

In addition, pathways through the castles are specially groomed so visitors can walk on them easily and safely.

“You’re more likely to slip and fall in the parking lot than in a castle,” Christensen said.

This is the second year Ice Castles will be built in Lake Geneva. Last year, unseasonably warm weather pushed back the opening date to mid-January.

During the building process, there is nothing workers can do about warm weather. The icicles melt, foundations melt, and staff just has to start the process over.

Ironically, that period of warm weather was followed by record cold temperatures in January.

“Lake Geneva can be a little bit challenging, weather-wise,” Christensen said.

This year, organizers already have had better luck with the weather. According to the Geneva National website, GenevaNational Resort.com, the attraction should be open early next month.

But with the weather remaining consistantly cold, it’s probably worth your while to inquire about tickets in advance.