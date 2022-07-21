ELKHORN
Beer, games, dog races and live music will share center stage at Das Fest, Walworth County’s annual Oktoberbest.
Das Fest will be at the county fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7.
An annual favorite, the dachshund races, will also feature corgis this year, Das Fest Director Tammy Dunn said.
“We call them our little Welsh friends,” Dunn said.
Dachshunds will race on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., and again Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Corgis will race at 2:30 and 5:45 p.m. Dachshunds and corgis will race at the same time in the “Sunday Grand Finale” at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be the “Bark & Bier Costume Contest,” in which the pooches will be dressed up for a fashion competition.
A ceremonial keg tapping will be a part of the opening day festivities at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Those 21 years of age and older will get one free beer. The beer will be served until it is gone.
Mader’s Restaurant, a German establishment in Milwaukee, will have an indoor dining area at the festival. There will also be beers from local and international brewers and a stein-holding competition. Rules on that are at www.ussteinholding.com/info/official-steinholding-rules.
As with any German fest, beer is going to be an attraction, but there will be more to the event, Dunn said.
“You don’t have to drink beer to have fun at Das Fest. We have so much going on. We’ll have BINGO, wine tasting and more. It’s a huge Oktoberfest. It’s massive and so much fun,” Dunn said.
On Saturday, there will be a 5K Rotary Run at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will go to the Elkhorn Rotary Foundation.
The festival will feature a game called “Knockerball” throughout the weekend.
“People actually get inside a giant inflatable ball and run around, play tag and try to bump into each other,” Dunn said. “People call it ‘human bumper cars.’”
Another attraction will be the Hammer-Schlagen, a game that involves hammering nails into a wooden log. The winner demonstrates that they can hammer the nail flush, or below the wood surface. The arc of the swing of the hammer is not allowed to be higher than a participant’s ear. Men are required to only use one hand. Women have the choice to use either one hand or two.
There will also be BINGO in the hall across from the Biergarten from 3-7 p.m.
Throughout the weekend, there will be carving demonstrations, with centuries-old European techniques shared.
Sunday is being promoted as a “family day.” There will be balloon artists, a tattoo artist and a face painter. There will also be carnival rides and chicken dances.
Live music
Live music will be on the docket each day. A new addition to the music this year will be The Backyard, a stage on the east end of the fairgrounds. It will feature performances from the Gerhard Albinus Band, the Copper Box Ban, Alpensterne and Georgia Rae Band.
The Freistadt Alte Band will perform at the opening ceremony, at a unified church service at 10 a.m. Sunday and at various times throughout the festival.
Another performance will be from the Alex Meixner Band, which is being promoted as the headlining act of the festival. Meixner, who is based in Texas, plays the accordion.
“This always stops people because they think the music is just the polka that your grandparents would listen to,” Dunn said. “But, he plays an accordion version of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ which is amazing.”
Other acts are set to include Alpensterne—a band that plays German folk songs—and D’Oberlander Milwaukee—a German dance group.
Dunn said 50,000 people are expected at the festival. Proceeds will benefit more than 40 non-profits. And more than 200 volunteers have signed up to help.
“We say, ‘It takes a German village to put on this festival,’” Dunn said.
More details, including a full weekend schedule, is at dasfest usa.com.