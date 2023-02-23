JVG_230223_FLANNEL_1
Buy Now

Guests at Flannelfest 2022 sample a craft beer and sport flannel garments at the event held annually along Janesville’s town square. Flannelfest features beer from area craft brewers and a home-brew competition plus games and food.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—Flannel shirts and craft beer again hit downtown Janesville’s riverfront with the return of Flannelfest this weekend.

The annual event — a beer festival with food, games, and an emphasis on the fuzzy, checkered cotton garments that made Wisconsin lumberjacks of yore recognizable in a crowd— is noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you