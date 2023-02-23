Guests at Flannelfest 2022 sample a craft beer and sport flannel garments at the event held annually along Janesville’s town square. Flannelfest features beer from area craft brewers and a home-brew competition plus games and food.
JANESVILLE—Flannel shirts and craft beer again hit downtown Janesville’s riverfront with the return of Flannelfest this weekend.
The annual event — a beer festival with food, games, and an emphasis on the fuzzy, checkered cotton garments that made Wisconsin lumberjacks of yore recognizable in a crowd— is noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 25.
General admission and VIP tickets are still available for anyone who seeks to try some of the 40 craft beers on tap and 50 different home brews on tap at the event at the ARISE Town Square, 65 S. River St., in Janesville.
In Janesville’s Wisconsin-y equivalent of Mardi Gras, denizens of the beer festival have sported homespun necklaces not strung with beads but rather dried sausage, jerky, pretzels and cheese.
Attendance at Flannelfest last year more than doubled its first year, with more than 1,500 tickets sold ahead of time, organizers said. That level of interest prompted organizers to spread the event across both the east and west side of the riverfront ARISE Town Square, including “Home Brew Village,” an area set up for amateur brewers to show off their homemade brew.
The event has grown to include food vendors, which comes at an extra cost for attendees. But Flannelfest’s big attractions, besides beer and flannel clothing, are the games, which include tug-of-war, giant beer pong, sack races, ax throwing and a signature “lazy man run,” that awards entrants for being the slowest and worst in an untimed foot race along River Street.
VIP tickets provide access to a beer tent with special beer samples and snacks, and last year the event expanded indoors, as one downtown storefront offered access to restrooms.
Several downtown food and beverage businesses are advertising after-parties for those who haven’t had enough brew and snacking when Flannelfest shuts down for the day.
The event encourages designated drivers, organizers say. No one without a paid event wristband will be allowed to sample beer.