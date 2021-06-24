JANESVILLE—Want to row a dragon boat or cheer on other paddlers?
Early registration for teams entering the annual Dragons on the Rock dragon boat races is now open through Monday, July 5.
Discounted boat registration is $1,000 with payment plans available. After July 5, team registration will be $1,200. Registration for nonprofits, students, club teams and municipalities is $900, and individuals without teams can sign up for $65 each.
“We have 14 teams right now,” said Linda Diedrich, marketing director at KANDU Industries. Dragons on the Rock benefits the local nonprofit, which provides services for those with disabilities or other disadvantages.
This year’s races will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St. Each team includes 16 to 20 paddlers and one drummer competing in heats to determine the top three champions.
Spectators are admitted free, but donations are appreciated. Team members conduct individual fundraising efforts which are bolstered by additional funds from sponsorships.
Parking is $5 per vehicle, with proceeds benefiting the Rock Aqua Jays water ski show team.
“There will be lots of food trucks on site,” Diedrich added. “We are expecting a couple of bands, and we are working on different kinds of activities for children and some adult game activities.”
New to the festival this year will be the Street Chef Challenge. Local street chefs each will prepare a signature dish using ingredients provided by Kerry Ingredients & Flavours, which is co-sponsoring this year’s event with ABC Supply Co. Top chefs will be determined by expert Kerry judges and festival guests.
The event also will feature family activities and a beer tent offering creations from Kerry, Rock County Brewing, Gray Brewing and Timber Hill Winery.
Dragons on the Rock was first held in 2019, but was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diedrich said. This year, organizers have set a goal of raising $60,000 for KANDU.
“We have a lot of great volunteers, and it’s going to be a great day,” Diedrich said.
In addition to equipment and training, experienced staff members are provided to steer each boat. No experience is necessary for racers.
All teams will participate in one mandatory, hour-long practice session prior to the event. Participants must be 12 or older, and three to four extra team members are recommended as alternates.
Members of the top three teams will receive medals at an award ceremony after the event. Team drummers also will have the chance to compete for prizes by showing off their costumes and talents during a drum competition.
For more information, visit kandu industries.com/dragons or call 608-755-4123.