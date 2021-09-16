Seagoing serpents will be the stars of the show when KANDU Industries hosts its annual Dragons on the Rock fundraiser from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.
Eighteen dragon boats, each containing 16-20 paddlers and one drummer, will face off in heat races between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to determine the top three champions. After the races, winners will receive medals and drummers will compete for prizes based on their drumming ability and costumes.
At about 4 p.m., the Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show Team plans to perform an exhibition.
New to Dragons on the Rock this year is the Street Chef Challenge, in which local street chefs will prepare a signature dish using ingredients provided by sponsor Kerry Ingredients & Flavours of Beloit.
Winners will be determined by judges and festival guests. Participants include: Gracie’s Kitchen, Rock City Roasters, Sharla’s Coffee, Coco’s Tamales, Joe’s Hibachi Food Truck, Autentica Food Truck and Steve’s Deli Dog House.
In addition to fare from the Street Chef Challenge participants, food also will be available for purchase from Kona Ice Truck, RMN Donuts, Frybabies of Rockton, Mario’s Taco Express, Eat at Joe’s, Dipsticks, Luke’s Deli, Salted Sisters Coffee Co., and Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dogs.
The festival also will feature:
Children’s activities from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Live music from noon-8 p.m. (See lineup in Night Music at left).
A keg toss competition from 5-7 p.m.
A beer and wine tent featuring handcrafted beverages from Rock County Brewing, Gray Brewing and Timber Hill Winery.
Admission to Dragons on the Rock is free, and parking is available for $5 per car. Parking proceeds benefit the Rock Aqua Jays, while all other funds raised go toward KANDU Industries programs serving those with disabilities or disadvantages.
For more information, visit KANDUIndustries .com/dragons or call 608-755-4123.
