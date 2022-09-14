JANESVILLE -- If you've never seen a race on the water where dragon-headed wooden boats go head to head — 20 or so racers per boat, stabbing at the water with paddles in rapid-fire motion — you can check it out Saturday at Traxler Park in Janesville.

Dragons on the Rock returns Saturday to the Rock River, in a dragon attack that includes local volunteer teams paddling 42-foot long decorated wooden boats, their bows painted with brightly-colored dragon eyes.   

Members from Johnson Financial Group undergo a practice run on Tuesday before competing in this weekend's third annual Dragons on the Rock dragon boat race and festival fundraiser for KANDU Industries. All proceeds promote KANDU's mission to support adults with disabilities in Rock County.
Members from Johnson Financial Group undergo a practice run on Tuesday before competing in this weekend’s third annual Dragons on the Rock dragon boat race and festival fundraiser for KANDU Industries. All proceeds promote KANDU’s mission to support adults with disabilities in Rock County.
