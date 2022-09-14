Members from Johnson Financial Group are instructed by Lee Cerovac, of 22Dragons USA, during a practice run on Tuesday before competing in this weekend’s third annual Dragons on the Rock dragon boat race and festival fundraiser for KANDU Industries. All proceeds promote KANDU’s mission to support adults with disabilities in Rock County.
JANESVILLE -- If you've never seen a race on the water where dragon-headed wooden boats go head to head — 20 or so racers per boat, stabbing at the water with paddles in rapid-fire motion — you can check it out Saturday at Traxler Park in Janesville.
Dragons on the Rock returns Saturday to the Rock River, in a dragon attack that includes local volunteer teams paddling 42-foot long decorated wooden boats, their bows painted with brightly-colored dragon eyes.
There are obvious nuances, such as the fact that each boat has a drummer on board whose job it is to hammer out the cadence of the boat racers' furious paddle strokes.
Otherwise, the ancient Chinese pastime explains itself.
People load into two, 650-pound boats to race on across the water in a paddle-off to see who gets to the finish line the fastest.
"The commonest misconception you see is that people show up expecting to see you drag these boats alongshore in races," Barry Howard, a coach for the event's private boat vender, 22Dragons USA, said, a glint of playful humor in his eye.
"Lots of times I have to tell people right off the bat, 'No, no! it's dragon boats, not draggin' boats!'"
It's part of 2,000 year-old Chinese lore that's linked to a parable about a village who mourned the loss of a poet laureate to a watery death.
The rapid-fire paddling of the boats, as it turns out, is a tip of the cap to the villagers in the story.
As Howard explained the parable, the villagers took to the water with wooden boats and smashed at the waves with wooden paddles, thrashing the sea to chase away water demons they feared were swirling below, hunting for the soul of their drowned village mate.
That's not a parable anybody attending Dragons on the Rock needs to keep in mind as they watch teams of racers sponsored by local business groups and organizations take to the water on Saturday.
It's pure fun in a boat racing movement that Howard said is one of the fastest-growing water sports in the country. His group, 22Dragons, just came to Wisconsin from a set of dragon boat races held in the choppy waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
"The water here on the Rock River is much calmer than that. It's actually very nice for dragon boat racing," Howard said.
Kandu Industries, a nonprofit employment and services center for people with disabilities, is host of the event, which has run the last four years. Attendees can watch teams compete for a chance to win the Dragons on the Rock medals. The event also has a dragon boat drum-off competition and a costume contest for the racers.
Admission is free, but sponsorships of the races and any donations support Kandu's mission.
The festival includes family-friendly games and activities along with live music, a beer tent, a competitive keg toss, and more than a dozen food trucks and food and snack vendors.
