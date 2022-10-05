An annual downtown Janesville wine walk continues to grow with more attendees, and will have more stops this year, organizers say.
Downtown Janesville, Inc.’s Fall Wine Walk is Saturday, Oct. 15. Now in its sixth year, the event will offer 20 different wine stops with samples from all over the world.
The wine walk has drawn about 600 attendees in past years, according to Downtown Janesville, Inc.
As in the past couple of years, the event will also include food stops, "which is always a nice, popular thing and that allows our participants to sample some great food from different restaurants in Janesville,” said Joshua Pickering, general manager of Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., and event chair.
Both general and VIP tickets are now available online at janesvillewinewalk.com. VIP tickets are $60. General admission is $35.
The VIP experience includes lunch at Genisa Wine Bar at noon. General admission ticket holders will be admitted beginning at 1 p.m. at the J.P. Cullen Pavilion in Town Square in Janesville. There are around 100 VIP tickets available and around 500 general admission tickets, Pickering said.
In addition to food and wine, there will be photo opportunities at a number of the wine locations downtown.
The event’s sponsors are Angus Young, Sauk Valley Bank and Big Radio. It is one of the largest fundraising events for Downtown Janesville. Last year’s two wine walks raised around $30,000.
“Money raised from this event goes directly back into downtown Janesville to support planting and holiday decorations,” Pickering said. “The fall decorations just went up thanks to two volunteers and sponsorships from events like this. Besides the day of drinking wine and eating food and having a fun time, it really is meant for a bigger reason which is always great.”