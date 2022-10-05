WINE WALK
Participants in a past downtown Janesville Wine Walk enjoy a sample of white wine while browsing local shops.

An annual downtown Janesville wine walk continues to grow with more attendees, and will have more stops this year, organizers say.

Downtown Janesville, Inc.’s Fall Wine Walk is Saturday, Oct. 15. Now in its  sixth year, the event will offer 20 different wine stops with samples from all over the world.

