JANESVILLE

If you’re gaga for the grape, it’s time to get your tickets for the Downtown Janesville Wine Walk on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The biannual event invites visitors to the city center for an afternoon of shopping, visiting and imbibing from 1-5 p.m. Those with VIP tickets can get a head start at noon.

Sixteen businesses and organizations are taking part, including:

  • 608 Vintage, 34 S. Main St.
  • Adorn, 39 S. Main St.
  • Angie’s on Main, 37 S. Main St.
  • Anna Rosa Interior Design, 211 S. Main St.
  • Bodacious Shops at Block 42, 119 N. Main St. Carousel Consignments, 31 S. Main St.
  • Classy Rascals, 219 W. Milwaukee St.
  • Democratic Party of Rock County, 111 W. Milwaukee St.
  • Garden of Eaton, 6 S. Main St.
  • Genisa, 11 N. Main St.
  • Glass Garden, 25 W. Milwaukee St.
  • Hodge Podge Place, 16 S. Main St.
  • Lark Market, 56 S. Main St.
  • Simple Scissors, 201 E. Milwaukee St.
  • Sugar Exchange, 119 N. Main St.
  • Velvet and Tulle, 217 W. Milwaukee St.

Restaurants providing free snacks include:

  • 808 Cheesecake, 119 W. Milwaukee St.
  • drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St.
  • Genisa, 11 N. Main St.
  • Lark, 60 S. Main St.
  • Wissota Chophouse, 20 W. Milwaukee St.

A free trolley service will be available to help visitors reach all stops.

General admission is $35 per person, with VIP tickets selling for $50.

To purchase tickets, visit downtownjanesville.com/events.

