JANESVILLE
If you’re gaga for the grape, it’s time to get your tickets for the Downtown Janesville Wine Walk on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The biannual event invites visitors to the city center for an afternoon of shopping, visiting and imbibing from 1-5 p.m. Those with VIP tickets can get a head start at noon.
Sixteen businesses and organizations are taking part, including:
Restaurants providing free snacks include:
A free trolley service will be available to help visitors reach all stops.
General admission is $35 per person, with VIP tickets selling for $50.
To purchase tickets, visit downtownjanesville.com/events.
