JANESVILLE—Bolster your heart by lowering your blood pressure.

Keep viruses at bay by keeping up on immunizations.

Protect muscles, bones and joints by maintaining a weight that best suits your frame.

Because the human body is an intricate machine, maintaining good health is a complex endeavor. No single component of care provides blanket coverage.

It’s all about finding harmony.

On Friday, local healthcare providers and clinic staff members will dispense a dose of medical-grade melodies as part of Docs Who Rock, a benefit concert for HealthNet of Rock County.

The event, which returns after a seven-year hiatus, runs from 6-10 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Featured acts include the GoDeans, the Mercynaries, Hogtied to the Misfit, Pink Houses and Tess & Dave with Synergy. Each band is composed of at least some members from the medical field who have musical experience, and a variety of stylings is promised.

Along with raising funds for HealthNet, a nonprofit that provides free medical and dental services to uninsured county residents, the show’s premise is introducing potential patients to some of the area’s multi talented medical personnel.

“Not only is this for a phenomenal charity, it’s a great way for the community to come together and see their doctors and other healthcare providers rocking out and being human outside of the medical industry,” said Kimberly Elsen, a classically trained singer who performs with the Mercynaries and works as a marketing specialist for Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. “I think it’s going to be highly intense fun the whole time. At least our set will be, I can guarantee that.”

Heidi Van Kirk, HealthNet’s developmental director, said she could vouch for the talent level of the bands participating.

“I will say the ones I’ve been working with rock. They are good,” she said. “I was quite surprised, honestly. It’s like they lead secret lives or something. It’s cool to see the talent and the less serious side of them.

“The show is about seeing someone you respect, admire and take seriously, and you get to see them in a different light—in a way you can connect to as a real person,” Van Kirk added. “People who manage our care are experts in their fields, but now you see them as real people, and as friends you can relate to. That builds trust.”

Dr. Mitchell Kopnick, a urologist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville and member of the GoDeans, said the show also gives medical professionals a chance to become better acquainted with others in their field.

“One of the nice things about it (Docs Who Rock) is it provides physicians and medical personnel from a number of places a chance to come together and interact,” he said. “It’s pretty rare that colleagues from competing organizations get to participate in something so important on such a collegial level.”

As a doctor, Kopnick is a firm believer in the healing power of music.

“I’m a little biased, but I feel music in general helps all of us,” he said. “It’s been shown that outcomes are improved in overall stress levels in operating rooms that have music playing in the background, and I think having a musical outlet like this is either life imitating art or art imitating life. I’m not sure which.”

Van Kirk said the fundraising goal for Docs Who Rock is $20,000, a number she considers “achievable” through admission ($30 per person) and paid sponsorships. In addition, patrons can pitch in by participating in 50-50 raffles, buying T-shirts or buying food and drinks.

“HealthNet had 6,000 patient visits last year, which requires a huge team of volunteers and a lot of operating dollars,” she said. “These fundraisers are vital to the doors staying open. This way you can give to HealthNet and get something out of it, too.”