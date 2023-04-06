JANESVILLE - Janesville Little Theatre is staging “The Shawshank Redemption” with an all-male cast in April, as the third production of its 94th season.
Performances are at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main. St., in Janesville, on Fridays and Saturdays, April 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays April 23 and 30 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are at https://janesvillepac.org.
“The Shawshank Redemption” is being adapted for the stage by Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns.
The show is based on the 1994 film of the same name, which was based on the novella by Stephen King published in his short story collection “Different Seasons,” in 1982.
The story centers on Andy Dufresne, who has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for murders he didn’t commit, and his friendship with fellow prisoner Ellis “Red” Redding. The two men bond over the years as they experience the brutal reality of prison life and eventually find redemption.
“Life ends for them in one way or another, but they’re still good people inside. You find some kind of connection with [Red and Andy],” said Brett Grant, Janesville Little Theatre board president and first-time director. “King’s story has some highs and lows and ultimately, a happy ending.”
Janesville Little Theatre closed out its 93rd season with a production of “Steel Magnolias,” a play with an all-female cast about the enduring friendship of a group of southern women. Grant said he wondered if the same success could be replicated with a play starring an all-male cast. Upon doing some research and reviewing the script, he decided on “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Grant advocated for the play when there were doubts among the board about finding the cast for an all-male show. In fact, he was so passionate about the production it was decided that he would be in charge of directing it, making “The Shawshank Redemption” his directorial debut.
Previously, Grant had only experienced theater as an actor. He said this new experience has allowed him to view a production through a director’s eyes and to gain an entirely new understanding of the medium.
“What I’m learning is that one little pause in a sentence can change the whole meaning,” said Grant. “I’ve also allowed this cast to really embrace these characters.”
During one rehearsal, Grant brought in a guard who worked at a military prison for more than 20 years to give the actors some insight about the realities of prison life. The guard expressed that mutual respect among guards and prisoners is the most important aspect to running a prison smoothly
The guard also said that the most dangerous prisoners are the ones serving life sentences because they “have nothing to lose.” This is pertinent advice since both Red and Andy, the main characters of the show, are lifers and the actors portraying them likely used this insight to better understand their characters.
Matt Johnson, who plays Red in the upcoming stage production, said that additional information was crucial because he hasn’t seen the popular movie this show is based on. His primary acting scene partner, Brian Kuhns, who plays Andy, took the opposite approach and “did his homework” before his audition, according to Grant.
Despite their differing styles, Grant said he has complete faith in both actors and is excited to see them transform into their characters in front of audiences in a few short weeks. His aim is for the onstage production of “The Shawshank Redemption,” be an experience entirely its own, for the cast, crew, and audience.
“I would say if you love the movie, you’re really gonna enjoy the experience of seeing it live on stage,” said Grant.
