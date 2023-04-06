Prison Security
JANESVILLE - Janesville Little Theatre is staging “The Shawshank Redemption” with an all-male cast in April, as the third production of its 94th season.

Performances are at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main. St., in Janesville, on Fridays and Saturdays, April 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays April 23 and 30 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are at https://janesvillepac.org.

