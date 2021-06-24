BELOIT—Although the set pieces and hit singles remain consistent at every show, country music star John Conlee says the thing that makes each of his performances unique is his interaction with his fans.
“The thing that makes any given show different is the fans who show up,” Conlee said. “It’s great to be back doing shows. We’re looking forward to coming up there.”
Conlee will be coming to Beloit at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, for a show at The Castle, 501 Prospect St. The performance will include songs that support the U.S. military and members of law enforcement.
The 74-year-old has had 32 singles on the country music charts and has recorded 11 studio albums. Popular singles include “Backside of 30,” “Got My Heart Set On You” and “In My Eyes.”
Conlee grew up in rural Kentucky and began taking guitar lessons when he was about 8 years old. In his early adult life, he worked for WLAC radio in Nashville, where he met various radio legends and country music artists.
Conlee released his first single in 1976, and in 1978, his fourth single, “Rose Colored Glasses,” propelled his music career into the stratosphere.
For 43 years, Conlee has been on the road performing in front of fans. He has previously played Beloit and said he has visited the area numerous times.
When meeting fans, Conlee said he sometimes chats with those who connect his songs to first dates. Others tie them to relatives who appreciated his music before they died.
“Those are tender moments,” Conlee said.
Conlee said that when it comes to song writing, a new song can happen quickly or take months, depending on when inspiration takes hold. Overall, however, he develops ideas from those around him and from the stories of people he has met.
Whether it is on stage or in the studio, synergy among performers is important to putting on a good show, he said.
“We kind of mesh together well,” Conlee said. “We always know what each other is thinking. That makes it a relaxed way to perform. You rely on the musicians around you to create any given record.”
Conlee said he believes every great song tells a story. To that end, he said he likes to focus on various messages in his music.
For example, during his live shows, crew members will perform a song titled, “Busted,” during which audience members can donate money to help members of the U.S. military. Conlee said he recently expanded on that idea to include donations and support for members of law enforcement and their families.
Conlee also is actively involved in musical performances at several Nashville-area churches.
During the show in Beloit, Conlee plans to show off a brand new song. Afterward, he will take photos and sign autographs.
“I just hope everybody will come see it,” he said of the show. “We can be as one-on-one as possible out there.
Prices range from $35-$55 for the show, and tickets are available at itickets.com/events/453494. For more information, visit johnconlee.com.