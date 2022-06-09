MILTON
Now through late August, The Gathering Place in Milton is hosting Thursday night outdoor concerts in a new park-like space, featuring acts across the musical spectrum.
The annual Concerts on the Lawn series is being staged twice a month this summer, on Thursday nights at 7 p.m., with a community cookout beforehand at 5:30 p.m.
The Gathering Place is located at 715 Campus Street, in Milton. Soda, water and adult beverages will be for sale during the concert. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. No outside alcohol is allowed.
The 2022 music series kicks off Thursday, June 9 with The Jimmys, a blues group from Madison. Reviews posted to the band’s website have described The Jimmys as “funky and rambunctious” with “infectious” enthusiasm.
Band leader Jimmy Voegeli invites area residents to come out and “shake a tailfeather” as the group returns to playing outdoors after a year-long hiatus from summer performances.
“We are so happy to be back and playing as much as we are again. It was a long break from doing what we love to do,” Voegeli said. “The fact that we can be outside again is such an inspiration because so many more fans and friends can come to our shows.”
The concerts will take place on a new 2-acre lawn that The Gathering Place Executive Director Dave Fisher calls a “park-like” setting. Known as The Gathering Green, it can accommodate a crowd of over 300 people.
The Gathering Place’s summer concerts were halted in 2020 and attendance was limited last year. Fisher anticipates a return to normal this year.
Fisher calls the series a great way to put both the venue and Milton on the map.
“It brings community and entire southern Wisconsin-area awareness to The Gathering Place,” Fisher said. “Everybody wins with that; it becomes a destination for an evening of entertainment for folks from all over.”
“By sponsoring these concerts, it gives us a chance to give back to the community,” Fisher continued. “Our membership and the community at large are anxious to see how the event turns out with the use of the [new] grounds.”
Fisher said he hopes the concerts will draw awareness of the new space’s availability for other events. He said it could host craft shows and flea markets, for instance.
Over the next two months, area musical groups such as Rainbow Bridge Band and Main Street Big Band will grace the concert stage. The series wraps up Aug. 25 with bluegrass group Piper Road Spring Band.
The season’s full lineup:
- June 23: Rainbow Bridge Band
- July 14: Main Street Big Band
- July 28: Gary McAdam’s Band
- Aug. 11: The GoDeans
- Aug. 25: Piper Road Spring Band
More information is on The Gathering Place’s Facebook page under the events tab or visit gatheringplacemilton .com.