There just aren’t enough cats on the internet.
Nor are there enough adorable penguins, clever raccoons, amusing TikTok dances, Snapchat filters or entertaining memes to significantly alter our current climate of morbid anxiety and creeping dread.
To date, I have found only two things that help. First, Facebook photos of Hooty, an English pointer who is sheltering in place with his owner. He likes to eat food that, you know, just happened to fall on the floor and point at things that don’t need to be pointed at, such as the dog with whom he lives.
What. A. Good. Boy.
But that provides only temporary relief. Second, and more sustaining, are comic novels. More specifically—and this is important—novels that are comic in a specific way. Nothing sarcastic, bitter or black. Not Evelyn Waugh, not Martin Amis, not Saul Belllow, nor Phillip Roth or Cervantes. All great writers to be sure, but they are the Rottweilers of comedy.
What we need now is the English pointer of humor—smart, funny and willing to point out human foibles without being cruel.
So let’s get to that list. All of these books are available through one of Hedberg Public Library’s free apps, Hoopla and Libby. Many are available in audiobook format on the same apps, as well.
Also, during this difficult time, it would be a good deed to patronize your local bookstore. In Janesville, that would be Book World, 2451 Milton Ave. The store is not open to the public, but workers are there most days until 3 p.m., according to the store’s Facebook page.
If you have a specific title in mind, call ahead and they will bring it to your car. The store’s phone number is 608-756-4331.
And now, on to the list:
“The Diary of a Nobody,”
- by George Grossmith and William Grossmith.
The book was published in 1892 during a period when many famous people were publishing diaries. It opens with an introduction by Mr. Pooter, the fictional diarist.
“Why should I not publish my diary? I have often seen reminiscences of people I have never even heard of, and fail to see—because I do not happen to be a ‘Somebody’—why my diary should not be interesting,” he writes.
It is. We get the story of the front door scraper, the episode(s) of the red paint, the flower borders in which nothing comes up, and a whole lot of dad jokes from Mr. Pooter.
He attends the Lord Mayor’s ball, and when the newspaper doesn’t mention his name in the social columns, he writes in to complain. The editors respond by misspelling his name, twice.
The audiobook version is charming, as is the “silent film” made from the book.
“The Enchanted April” and “The Caravaners,”
- both by Elizabeth Von Arnim.
Von Arnim is the perfect antidote for couples trapped at home. Yes, you love your significant other, but to spend all day, every day, with this person and not be able to escape … well, I think you understand what I mean.
In “The Caravaners,” a German couple travel through England in a tiny caravan that would be about the size of a small camper. After just a few days on the road, the Baron Otto Von Ottringe is surprised to hear his wife, Edelgard, talk back to him.
“Dear husband,” she said, actually imitating me, “I know what you are going to say. I always know what you are going to say. I know all the things you ever can or ever do say … by heart.’”
Never has a narrator been as clueless as Otto Von Ottringe.
“The Enchanted April” features a variety of relationships that have gone askew. These include wives and husbands who have drifted apart after years of failing to understand each other and not having the energy to make the effort. A young ingénue and an old woman lost in her past are searching for connection.
The story includes an exploding bath, a failed attempt to eat spaghetti and an awkward moment when the wife and the mistress innocently sit down to to have supper together.
“Cold Comfort Farm,”
- by Stella Gibbons.
The book opens with Flora Poste’s parents dying from the Spanish flu. Finding she hasn’t inherited as much money as thought she would, Flora goes to stay with her friend, Mrs. Smiling.
Mrs. Smiling had two interests in life. One was the “imposing of reason and moderation into the bosoms of the some 15 gentlemen of birth and fortune who were madly in love with her,” and the second was “her collection of brassieres … She was reputed to have the largest and finest collection of these garments in the world. It was hoped that on her death, it (the collection) would be left to the nation.”
But Mrs. Smiling’s character pales in comparison with her distant relatives, the Starkadders of Cold Comfort Farm.
On her first night at the farm, Flora is awakened in the middle of the night by an argument about what to do with Graceless, the cow who has lost a leg. Just for reference, the other cows are named Pointless, Feckless and Aimless.
The story is a cocktail blend that is five parts Addams Family to one part Thomas Hardy—shaken, not stirred. Look out for Aunt Ada Doom, who saw something nasty in the woodshed.
Other gems for the English pointer school of comedy include:
“The Pickwick Papers,”
- by Charles Dickens.
Especially delightful as an audiobook.
“High Rising,”
- by Angela Thirkell.
The Times of London called it a “delightful comedy of gentle irony and grave absurdity.” That’s a perfect description. I’ve read almost all of Thirkell, and I especially recommend this book and “Before Lunch” as escapist literature.
“The Talisman Ring,”
- by Georgette Heyer.
Heyer is usually cast as a romance novelist, but at her best, she is a wit who sends up all the traditions of Gothic romance without stepping into mockery. This book and “The Reluctant Widow” feature mystery, romance and comedy. Both are strong examples of her work.
“Diary of an Provincial Lady” and “The Provincial Lady in London,”
- by E.M. Delafield.
“Gentle irony and grave absurdity” work as a perfect description in this case, too.
“Three Men in a Boat,”
- by Jerome K. Jerome.
So entertaining it has never been out of print. Think P.G. Wodehouse but with more intelligent characters.
Almost anything P.G. Wodehouse. The author’s novels are all amusing, but he is at his best with Bertie and his butler. Try “Thank You Jeeves,” “Joy in the Morning” or “The Cody of the Woosters.” Some warnings: Look out for aunts, and never marry a girl who says the “stars are God’s daisy chains.”