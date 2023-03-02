JANESVILLE – The start of your weekends just got a whole lot funnier.
Nestled into the basement of a multi-purpose office space is Janesville’s newest entertainment spot, the Comedy Cabin. It’s located at 120 N Crosby Ave, where the old Crosby Place banquet hall used to be.
A moose head and different wilderness-themed signs decorate the walls, while cabaret-style seating face a small stage with a single microphone stand.
A voice tells you to sit back and enjoy while also telling you the ground rules – like no heckling the comics.
The host of this past Friday night’s sold-out show, Jared Porter, warmed up the crowd with stories about being a redneck from the South and living in the Midwest.
The featured performer, Craig Smith, shared what it was like to be a Black man living in Deerfield, Wisconsin. He shared what it is like dating white women and being the only Black man working at an AED manufacturing factory and having to answer white people’s questions about his race.
The headliner of the show was Shane Torres from Comedy Central and debuted some new material for a new Netflix show he is in the process of making. Torres shared what it was like to be booked for a big-time Netflix show and it being canceled due to the pandemic. He also shared what it is like being single and getting weirder the more time he spends alone.
Comedy Cabin owner Nathan Clemons told The Gazette in an interview earlier in the week that he does comedy and has been involved with running independent comedy shows at different breweries, bars and other event centers and realized he had a knack for it.
Clemons said that he noticed that there weren't a lot of entertainment options in Janesville and even though the Janesville Performing Arts Center has comedy shows every so often there wasn’t a designated comedy place, so he thought he would give it a shot.
He said that he thinks that the Comedy Cabin offers an intimate place to watch comedy live. He said that “there is just nothing like comedy in a dark room with a low ceiling.”
He said there are shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night with some one-off shows on Wednesday. On the last Tuesday of every month there are open mic nights. These are free to watch but he warns that this is just practice.
He said It is either professional comedians trying out new jokes, or people who just want to try performing a comedy set. “I don’t charge because people may see some terrible stuff…as long as it’s not violent we allow it,” he said.
He said that soon he will be starting charity nights where all of the ticket proceeds will be donated to causes.
Clemons said that people should come out and see a show because there are many different styles of comedy and it’s a local business and an inexpensive night out.
“Laughter’s good for you, it’s scientifically proven, come laugh and have a good time,” he said.