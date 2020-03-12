ANESVILLE—Comedian Rex Havens focuses on family and gender roles in his shows, but he’s not pushing worn-out stereotypes about women shopping and men watching football.
No, his comedy is grounded in provable fact.
For example, on average, a bride’s wedding clothes and jewelry cost 10 times more than the groom’s. That’s just one of the statistics he throws out at the start of his show, “Women and Children First,” which he will perform Saturday, March 21, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“I tell men that the wedding day is not about you, it’s about her,” Havens said. “Honestly, she doesn’t even want you there.”
Havens has refined his comedy over more than 25 years in the business, and he’s learned that everyone can relate to the topic of family.
“Men, women and family is something that unites,” he said. “Everybody has experience with that.”
Fittingly, Havens’ family is what drew him to comedy in the first place. Growing up in Bloomington, Illinois, he loved the sound of his parents laughing at comedians on variety shows.
“I thought how cool that was … that they still had that little kid inside them,” he said. “That actually gave me hope for growing up.”
Havens is still chasing that sound. He has built his comedy around his personal experiences with his wife of 30 years, three sons and now five grandchildren.
“I think that’s where almost all comedy comes from, your everyday experiences,” he said. “You try to be open to it and try to laugh at yourself.”
Havens said he runs much of his material past his wife to make sure other people find it funny, too.
“She’s a great barometer,” he said.
Havens said “Women and Children First” was inspired by a moment years ago when he experienced a rare quiet Saturday morning alone in his house.
“I looked around and started laughing, because I realized, (of) every single thing in that house, I had chosen none of it,” he said. “No, I am not in control.”
Havens’ show features more than 500 photos plus audio and video clips projected on a screen behind him. At first, Havens resisted including audiovisual elements in his show, but he started experimenting with them a few years ago and found he liked them.
“It gives the audience something more to look at than just me,” he said.
He describes the show as an exploration of who is winning the battle of the sexes.
“I don’t necessarily declare a winner, but I will say it’s an extremely female-friendly show,” he said. “I learned most of the better lessons in my life from the women in my life.”
Havens, who now lives in Dallas, recommends the show for ages 20 to 100 and notes about three-quarters of his audiences tend to be couples.
“I think you’ll find this show funny if you are either a man or a woman,” he said.