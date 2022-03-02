B.T. has performed many times in Janesville, but unfortunately one of those times was during a Green Bay Packers game against their archrival Chicago Bears.
It was safe to say few people were paying attention to the Indianapolis-based comedian’s show that night.
He back Friday—fortunately not during football season—with a scheduled performance at the Janesville Performing Arts Center for Comedy on Main as its headline performer.
B.T. performs all over the U.S. His stand-up performances have been featured on NBC, HBO, BET, MTV and FOX. Originally from Oklahoma, he’s lived all over the country, including in Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.
He spoke with Gazette reporter Sara Myers this week about his comedy career, his comedy style, doing stand-up during a pandemic and current projects he’s working on.
Comedy on Main starts at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the JPAC, 408 S. Main St. in Janesville. Tickets can be purchased at janesvillepac.org. B.T. is the headliner, and Keith Lenart is the featured act.
Find B.T. on Facebook at facebook .com/funnyman6869.
Myers: What drew you to comedy?
B.T.: It’s one of the things where I just felt compelled.
It’s like the “Gilligan’s Island” episode where there was a big mine. It was like a big magnet and they were drawn to it. It was like that for me with comedy. I always love making people laugh.
HBO had that free weekend for people who are poor and they put on all the good stuff (when he was younger). They would always put on a young comedian special and a Richard Pryor special. That became the catalyst for me. I remember watching that, and I just knew it was going to be my path.
Myers: Do you have any comedy heroes?
B.T.: I think the funniest for me is Richard Pryor. He will always be king. All the past guys like Richard Pryor, Robert Klein and Jerry Seinfeld. Now, I think Louis C.K. is the funniest and Earthquake. Earthquake’s special just dropped Monday on Netflix. He is a funny and special man.
Myers: How long have you been a stand-up comedian?
B.T.: Before cellphones. That’s how long I go back. Before cellphones and before MySpace. I first went on stage in ’88. I don’t think I started getting paid until like ’91. Because I had just graduated from the University of Oklahoma.
Myers: How has it been as a comedian the last couple years with the pandemic?
B.T.: Well, I mean in Indiana they don’t believe in science, so I was doing more shows than you think. I was doing shows sporadically.
There were a few times I patted myself on the shoulder. I’m surprised I survived the lockdown because I am horrible at managing money. It’s weird for me to say, but it’s almost like it didn’t stop for me.
Myers: Are there certain topics you like to talk about during your stand-up?
B.T.: I talk about my life and a little bit of what’s going on in the world and put my spin on it. I’ve got a mix.
It’s weird because still all these years I haven’t decided what kind of comic I want to be. You look at somebody like Kevin Hart, they talk about their family.
For me, maybe it’s because I’m a Gemini, but I just feel like I can do a gamut of subjects. I feel like if you just do family, I think it would be just boring or tiresome.
Myers: I see you have a couple of podcasts you work on. How did those get started?
B.T.: One is called “Tales from a Gemini.” I love that because I just enjoy having a chat with people I find interesting. I’m a real big motorsports fan, particularly motorcycle racing. That’s one of my favorite things to do, motorcycle racing. So I like to have racers on there or journalists from racing, but it can be anything.
I’m trying to get this woman (on the podcast) who is an African American author who is into rock-and-roll and is a Black atheist. Stereotypically, African Americans make up 83% of the churchgoing population. I want to talk to somebody who’s going to challenge me or make me see this point of view.
I have one called “Sorry, We’re Canceled,” which I’m going to record tonight. I do that with another comic named Deon Curry. It’s great because it’s two comics and we don’t really have a game plan. Somehow, we make it work. We find the funny in it.