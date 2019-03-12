190307PAULACOLE5

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole has canceled her planned March 23 concert at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

 Erica McDonald photo

JANESVILLE

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole has canceled her planned March 23 concert at the Janesville Performing Arts Center for medical reasons, according to a news release from JPAC.

Cole, whose repertoire includes such hits as "I Don't Want to Wait" and "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?," notified JPAC on Monday that she is undergoing medical evaluation and will not be able to perform for the remainder of March, according to the release.

"This is an unfortunate circumstance that is out of JPAC's control, and although we are disappointed with the cancellation, we wish Paula nothing but the best and hope that she gets answers to her medical questions quickly," JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart said in the release.

The release also states JPAC has no plans of rescheduling the show and will offer reimbursement options for those who already have tickets. JPAC is in the process of contacting those ticket-holders, the release said.

For more information, visit JanesvillePAC.org or call 608-758-0297.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse