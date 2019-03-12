JANESVILLE

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole has canceled her planned March 23 concert at the Janesville Performing Arts Center for medical reasons, according to a news release from JPAC.

Cole, whose repertoire includes such hits as "I Don't Want to Wait" and "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?," notified JPAC on Monday that she is undergoing medical evaluation and will not be able to perform for the remainder of March, according to the release.

"This is an unfortunate circumstance that is out of JPAC's control, and although we are disappointed with the cancellation, we wish Paula nothing but the best and hope that she gets answers to her medical questions quickly," JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart said in the release.

The release also states JPAC has no plans of rescheduling the show and will offer reimbursement options for those who already have tickets. JPAC is in the process of contacting those ticket-holders, the release said.

For more information, visit JanesvillePAC.org or call 608-758-0297.