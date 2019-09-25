JANESVILLE—Many who have seen Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat have experienced her sepia-tone brand of soulful, Southern California folk-pop through the high-resolution echo chamber of YouTube.

Between 2006 and 2008, Caillat went from a virtual unknown to an internet sensation after a high school friend created a MySpace page to tout her 2007 debut single, “Bubbly.” The friend’s move came unbeknownst to Caillat, and it helped vault “Bubbly” to multiplatinum sales as a single. That, in turn, launched Caillat to massive mainstream acclaim.

Now, more than a decade and several genre-mixing albums and Grammy Award-winning singles later, Caillat plans to take the intimate Janesville Performing Arts Center stage on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The soulful-voiced singer is trying out a more understated, country-tinged set of songs along with three past musical collaborators she joined last year to form the band Gone West. The quartet has toured together for the last few years supporting Caillat’s 2016 album, “The Malibu Sessions.”

Caillat says the Janesville show will bring a stripped-down, rootsy, country and folk-pop sound that is heavy on vocal harmonies and heavy on the members sharing the spotlight onstage. And for the band’s two romantic couples—Caillat and her fiancé, Hawaiian singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young, and singer-songwriters Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy, who are married—Gone West is about its members exploring their own stories of love and friendship through music.

It’s all by way of Nashville, Tennessee, the band’s temporary home that has pulled the members away from their scattered, out-West roots. Caillat is from Southern California; Reeves, a longtime collaborator on some of her biggest folk-pop hits, is from Iowa; and Joy, a country singer who was one half of country music group the JaneDear Girls, is from Texas.

All are lead singers in their own right. Caillat stresses Gone West functions as a band—not simply a backing act to help deliver her voice.

“What we love about our band is that we’re all singers, so we take turns singing lead on different songs,” Caillat said. “I personally love it because I get to take a step back and listen to the beautiful singers in the band sing lead on some of the songs.

“I feel like I get to be part of the audience onstage, you know ... singing the song with them. I don’t know if there’s many bands like that anymore, with everyone singing lead.”

Caillat compares Gone West’s vibe to a blend of pop, folk and contemporary country music that is shot through with the bright feel of mid-1970s soft rock. In an interview with The Gazette, Caillat and Young compared a set of songs from Gone West’s new four-song EP, “Tides,” to the music of Fleetwood Mac—if Fleetwood Mac were making songs tailored to country music radio.

You can hear that in Gone West’s first single, “What Could’ve Been,” which was released in July.

The song is awash in four-part harmonies that rise up from the spaces between a stripped-down, faded backdrop of ghostly acoustic and steel guitar, upright piano and quietly crashing drums that pulse like fireworks bursting in a town miles away. In equal parts contemporary pop-country and ‘70s soft rock, equal parts sunlight and dust, the ballad imparts a familiar, wistful story of romance slipping away.

Young said the song was not planned as it turned out. Originally penned for an all-female vocal, Gone West’s members began to hear there was a subtle, built-in push and pull of emotion that needed male and female vocal trades, duet style, between Caillat and Young. Ultimately, the song filled with multipart, male-female harmonies that ramp up in parts.

“The whole message of the song changed with sort of switching off as a duet on the verses. It became this sort of bittersweet, poignant thing where both people were bringing a little difference to the same sense of regret,” Young said. “The one thing with this band I’ve really learned is that depending on what voice is singing something, it can definitely change the way the song is framed and the emotion behind it.”

Again, Caillat said, that’s a very country music—and very Fleetwood Mac—kind of thing.

Caillat said that, in Janesville, band members will have a chance to sing solo performances of songs they have done in the past, including some of Caillat’s best-known hits such as “Bubbly,” the Jason Mraz collaboration “Lucky,” and the Taylor Swift mixer “Breathe.”

Young said Gone West is road-testing material from its EP while it works on new material for a full-length album that will come out later this year.

Gone West, Young said, played its first gig last year at the famed country-music cathedral the Grand Ole Opry. But it has tooled its stage setup to play intimate theaters such as JPAC—which he and Caillat say the band prefers.

They like to be hugged in close to the crowd, they said, because the material is intimate and works best in closer quarters.

“Just singing a four-part harmony and hearing it fill the room,” Young said. “It’s as if it was, you know, not really connected to us. It feels like something else is happening that’s way bigger than us. I definitely get chicken skin at those moments.”