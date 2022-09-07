WHITEWATER
Natalie Serna loves cats.
She has six cats in her Whitewater residence.
She has plans to open a business featuring 20 more.
Work on the BauristaCats Café at 135 W. Center Street in Whitewater continues toward what Serna hopes is an October opening.
When open, BauristaCats Café will offer customers a chance to buy a cup of coffee, find a comfortable chair or beanbag, read a book, and maybe have a cat crawl on their lap for a few head rubs.
If customers get hooked and want to take a cat home, BauristaCats Café will have 15 of them available for adoption through the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
“Fifteen will be adoptable and five will permanently home at the café,” Serna said. “(Customers) can come in and hang out with the cats while we try to find them a forever home.”
According to an internet search, there are two other cat cafes in Wisconsin—the Sip and Purr that opened in Milwaukee on June 1, 2018 and the Pawfee Shop in Appleton. The website for the Sip and Purr reports it has facilitated 1,035 adoptions since it opened.
Two other shops—the Cat Café Mad that opened on Monroe Street in Madison in 2016 and the Catfe that opened in Menomonie—closed permanently during the pandemic.
Serna first came across a cat café while on a one-month trip around England last year.
She remembers the exact date.
“It was August 5,” she said. “I just celebrated a year since I first set foot in a cats café.”
It was the Cat Café of Liverpool. Serna snapped to attention when she saw the sign.
“I thought, ‘what the heck is this thing?’”
That “thing” became Serna’s dream to duplicate in Whitewater.
“I did my research, and wrote my business plan,” she said. “I quit my job (as a home caregiver) in February and started to put this together.”
This is on her website, www.bauristacatscafe.com: “There are enough bars in our town where people can go to party, but we’re here to offer a breath of fresh air where students can study, people can gather, and kitties can go to furr-ever homes!”
Finding permanent homes for cats from the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society is Serna’s primary goal. In addition, she stresses the health benefits—both mental and physical—of petting cats.
“A cat purring on our lap has the same healing abilities as most drugs,” she writes on the website. “From the positive calming effects of petting, to fulfilling your need for companionship or even have helped save owners’ lives in some situations.”
Serna has seen the positive effects their family's six cats have on her daughter.
“The mental health aspect of (the café) is really huge,” Serna said.
The road to a grand opening hasn’t been smooth.
First there were the bureaucratic hurdles getting the required licenses.
“We were set back a couple of weeks with that,” she said.
Then inflation hit, driving up the expenses of needed equipment for the renovating the store at 135 W. Center Street.
A government grant helped ease the financial burden, Serta said, but she is still conducting fundraisers to help with expenses. The next fundraiser is set for Sept. 10 when children will help paint the bar stools in the café.
A partition wall will separate where the snacks, coffee and tea are made and the cats. A limit of 15 customers will be allowed in at one time to give the cats enough space.
The cats on premise will be selected by the employees Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, who know the cats and know they can get along with others.
“They’re not throwing a bunch of cats at me and saying, ‘good luck,’” Serna said.
Customers will not be allowed to pick up cats—the animals will determine who they gravitate to.
The BauristaCats Café also will feature local artwork. Serna is painting a wall mural.
As the finishing touches and equipment are installed, Serna sees her dream coming alive.
“There have been a lot of curveballs,” Serna said. “There hasn’t been anything easy about this.
“But there is a big payback. Seeing the smiles of the community what this can bring to the community is just amazing.”