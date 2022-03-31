CLINTON
Clinton, Wisconsin, will never be confused with Nashville, Tennessee, or Branson, Missouri.
But on the corner of Front and Allen streets sits a music venue that rivals some of those honky-tonks found in those two major music cities.
Boxcars Pub and Grub features singers and songwriters throughout the year in The Room, a 60-seat cozy venue where artists relate the background of the songs they perform.
During the summer, the outdoor venue—The Lot—can hold up to 700 people.
Travis Meadows, a well-known song writer and performer, who wrote the song “Better Boat,” which Kenny Chesney turned into a hit, paid The Room a huge compliment after playing there.
“He called us ‘The Bluebird of the North,’” said Tim Pogorelski, who owns Boxcars with his wife, Randi.
The Bluebird Café bills itself as “Nashville’s best-loved music venue.”
The Pogorelskis opened Boxcars in 1999 along with two other people. The Pogorelskis bought out their partners in 2006.
Tim became interested in music in fourth grade. He played drums in band while at Milton High School, and has played in various local bands, such as Rainbow Bridge, throughout the years.
“Pogo” will team up with longtime friends Gary McAdams, Steve Peck and Shawna Moore-Schultz on Friday night and play at the Janesville VFW Post 1621 club, 1015 Center Ave., starting at 7 p.m.
But hosting musicians is what Pogorelski does best.
Comedians were the main acts in The Room when it opened in 2010, but now musicians are the main performers.
The Room still hosts comedy performances every Wednesday from November to April, with the final show set Wednesday, April 6. Pogorelski said 51 of the 60 available tickets for the series are held by VIP members, showing the popularity of the series.
A special comedy show—The World Bowl/Super Series of Comedy—is scheduled Sunday, May 1, and features five comedians.
Then music takes over.
Pogorelski is considering holding Thursday night concerts with area bands to raise funds for area organizations. He is a major contributor to VetsRoll. A St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser at Boxcars raised $10,050 for VetsRoll and $15,050 for the Clinton Fire and EMS.
The Pogoreskis built The Lot in 2019, which was the 20-year anniversary of Boxcars. The outdoor area that Pogorelski leases from his friend, Brian Jacobs, features a berm that can handle 700 spectators.
With the pandemic affecting outdoor activities the past two summers, there has not been an event that attracted near that capacity.
Pogorelski said The Room hosts 15 to 20 indoor music shows annually. Last summer, The Lot held nine shows.
If you obtain a $20 ticket to The Room, you better be tuned in to the performer. Talking during a performance is frowned on. Servers take orders via pen and paper.
“It’s a very adamant rule,” Pogorelski said. “If you want to talk, excuse yourself and go to the bar area.”
That helps create a comfortable atmosphere for the performer and the audience. Performers often talk about the songs they are playing.
“You get the story behind the song,” Pogorelski said. “It makes it just that more intimate.”
Top performers
Pogorelski books singer/songwriters who might not be recognizable to casual music lovers, but the performers are well-respected in the industry.
Jeremy McComb is a prime example. McComb started out as the tour manager for Larry “The Cable Guy” in 2004 at the age of 23. He turned to the music industry in 2008 and has released three albums.
“He’s a great singer/songwriter,” Pogorelski said. “Jeremy gotten me in touch with a lot of people.
McComb, who was born in Idaho, loves Clinton. And Clinton loves him, Pogorelski added.
“He’s sort of Clinton’s adoptive son,” he said. “He sells out every time he comes down.”
C.J. Solar, who wrote “Up Down”, which became a top-selling single for Morgan Waller and Florida Georgia Line, also is a Clinton favorite.
Rick Huckaby—who wrote the song “Muddy Water” that Trace Adkins recorded in 2008, and who also wrote and played for Tracy Lawrence and Tonya Tucker—was one of the first headliners to play in The Room.
The rhythm and blues group “Big Shoes”—which started out as a “Little Feat” cover band—will play June 18.
Mark Jordan will be on keyboards. Jordan played keyboards on Van Morrison’s “Tupelo Honey” album, which was released in 1971.
“Most of those guys are in their early 70s now,” Pogorelski said.
Last November, Jeffrey Steele played The Room.
“That was probably the biggest feather in our cap,” Pogorelski said. “He’s in the songwriters’ hall of fame. I believe he wrote every song that Rascal Flatts has made No. 1. He wrote several songs that Montgomery Gentry had; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
“He sold out two shows and is willing to come back anytime.”
‘We treat them right’
Performers returning to enjoy Clinton’s hospitality is a prevailing theme.
Pogorelski said he jokingly told one of the younger acts that someday he’d become too expensive for Boxcars.
“He said, ‘Oh no, don’t you ever worry about that. There’s only two places in the country that I already told my manager, we’ll play here anytime.’”
Steele is returning to do an outdoor show June 11.
The Pogorelskis visit several of the performers’ homes on trips. And they make sure to deliver those musicians good hospitality when they come to Clinton.
Several of the bands park their tour buses along the long driveway to the Pogorelski home. Pogorelski often rents a motorhome from Kunes Country RV in Elkhorn that serves as dressing room facilities and is parked behind the stage during some performances.
“We treat them right,” Pogorelski said.
Blending in
Even Clinton businesses benefit from the performers who come to town. Steele is one example who blended right in with the residents.
“He’s a big coffee snob,” Pogorelski said. “Jeffrey was looking for someplace to get coffee. They were actually going to drive to Milwaukee.”
Pogorelski suggested they head to The Little Castle Coffee Shop that had recently opened down the street.
“He went down there and probably hung out for an hour,” Pogorelski said. “Showed them how to make their little names in the coffee. He signed a show poster for them and had a great time.”
Steele and his wife also visited Sawdust and Iron, which is just a few buildings down from The Little Castle Coffee Shop on Allen Street. Among the items offered there are American flags made from whiskey barrel boards.
Steele bought one and now makes his own.
Another satisfied customer, thanks to Boxcars.
“It’s just turned into a fantastic thing,” Pogorelski said. “It’s gotten to the point where we have people contacting us to play here.”
Who knows? The Bluebird of the North” might someday produce a “Boxcars of the West.”