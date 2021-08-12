JANESVILLE—To prove laughter truly is the best medicine, the owners of Emmy’s at Janesville’s AmericInn hotel will host a series of comedy night fundraisers they hope bring at least some joy to families of children battling disease.
The donation-only shows are set for the third Thursday of each month at Emmy’s, 3900 Milton Ave. Proceeds from the first show on Aug. 19 will benefit Emmy’s Wish, a nonprofit named for Emmy Olson, the daughter of Emmy’s bar owner Tracie Olson.
Emmy died of Germ Cell Tumor Cancer before her second birthday.
“(The Make-A-Wish Foundation) doesn’t grant wishes for children younger than 2 1/2,” said Christiane West, marketing and event planner for the bar. “(Tracie) created (Emmy’s Wish) to raise money to help parents and siblings so they can create lasting memories with their young children while they are still capable.”
According to West, each show will include three comics. The first features three Janesville-area stand-ups: Jake Bussie, Nathan Clemons and headliner Josh Wendt.
“We have the option for headliners to have, with a little play on Vegas, a residency,” West said. “They’re going to be able to stay for three months as long as they are able to do 30-minute shows without repeating themselves.”
Humor is expected to include adult themes, so while the show benefits families, the material isn’t intended for children.
Seating will be on a first-come, first served basis, and doors open at 4 p.m. Shows start at 7 p.m.
To learn more, call 608-757-4444, visit the bar’s Facebook page or visit EmmysWishInc.com.
