JANESVILLE
After canceling last year’s show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badger Chordhawks Chorus will present its Patriotic Concert across two days this month at the Marvin W. Roth Community Pavilion in Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St.
The shows, which also will be streamed live online at PatrioticConcert .com, are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
“The Chordhawks produce the Patriotic Concert, but really, it is a community event,” Chordhawks music director Christopher A. Smith said. “It has been a staple of the Janesville area for many years, and for obvious reasons. I mean, what better way for us all to come together, to reignite our shared patriotism and raise money for our local heroes than with this—a stirring musical tribute to our servicemen and women in uniform and celebration of the ideals that make our nation great.”
Though the live performances will be free to attend, streaming will cost $15 per person. A free-will offering will be taken during live shows with proceeds benefiting Rock County Veterans Services.
“After such a dark and difficult year, I think the Patriotic Concert is just what the doctor ordered, pun intended,” Chordhawks President George Kiskunas said.
In addition to patriotic music performed by local musicians, each show will feature several America-themed readings along with recognition for those who have served or are currently serving various branches of the U.S. military.
A number of giveaways also are planned at both shows, including gift certificates from a variety of local businesses.
For more information, visit PatrioticConcert.com.