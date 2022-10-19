JANESVILLE -- Not every interesting or important former Janesville area resident went on to have streets or buildings named after them, but that doesn’t mean their life stories aren’t worth telling.
That is why self-declared local history nut Pete Skelly returns this weekend and next with another Chill at Oak Hill Cemetery Tour, through the Rock County Historical Society.
Tours are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville. They will be held rain or shine, unless there is lightning. Tickets are $10 and can be pre-purchased at rchs.us/event or can be purchased with cash at the cemetery (exact change only).
Individual stories
Volunteers will be stationed at eight gravestones, where they will share the stories of the individuals buried there.
This is the tenth year of the tours, which have sought to shed light on local figures whose stories may otherwise have been forgotten. Over the years that has included singer and songwriter Carrie Jacobs-Bond, Lavinia Goodell – the first woman admitted to the practice of law in Wisconsin -- and Pliny Norcross, who built the first permanent electric light plant in the city of Janesville and erected the city’s first roller skating rink.
Skelly majored in history in college and while his career took him a different direction, he said he has always loved dabbling in the subject, and since retiring has gotten more into it.
“I always have had one hand in history,” he said.
'Different spins'
Some years all the individuals highlighted on the cemetery tours have been based around the same theme, such as people who died tragic deaths from diseases, people who have had things named after them in Rock County. One year was all famous women.
“There are different spins you can put on it,” Skelly said.
He pieces together histories from a variety of sources. He often returns to the work of former Rock County Historical Society curator and archivist Maurice “Monty” Montgomery, who passed away in 2015.
“Monty was treasured,” Skelly said. “We used to say that if you wanted to know something about Rock County history, you don’t Google it, you Monty it.”
Apart from using a lot of Montgomery’s research, Skelly also scours old Janesville Gazettes, plat maps, and history books.
While a few individual’s stories have been shared multiple years, other people will have their lives in Janesville highlighted for the first time, such as Enoch Taylor. Taylor arrived in Janesville as a freed slave after enlisting in 1864 and serving in the United States Colored Troops. While in Janesville, Taylor worked as a blacksmith and became a property owner with a fruit farm.
“These are interesting people with fascinating stories – some tragic, some funny – attendees will learn a lot about local history,” Skelly said.
'Not scary'
Despite its proximity to Halloween, the event isn’t intended to be "haunted" or about ghosts, Skelly says.
“It’s not scary, it's informative and entertaining,” he said. “Oak Hill Cemetery is a beautiful place to wander with lots of trees. Come learn something new about Janesville or the Rock County area. It will be worth the effort. We don’t want to lose these stories, they make us who we are.”
