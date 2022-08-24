EDGERTON
It’s almost time for Edgerton’s annual music and chili festival.
Chilimania is Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to midnight on Henry Street, just west of the intersection of Highways 51 and 59 in downtown Edgerton.
Organizer Tom Reitz anticipates a “record number” of at least 60 entrants in the event’s chili cook-off, from around the country.
Chilimania is a Wisconsin State Championship Chili sanctioned chili cook-off, with judging done through a blind tasting. Contestants earn points to qualify for the International Chili Championship in Terlingua, Texas, in November. The Chilimania winner automatically earns a spot in the international championship.
Chili tasting
At a public chili tasting at 3 p.m., members of the public can cast ballots for their favorite chili. Winners receive trophies in the shape of a chili pepper made by Rock River Valley Carvers in Janesville.
Bowls of chili will also be available for purchase, with 100 gallons expected to be prepared for sale. There will also be fair food, like chili dogs. And several vendors will sell other food.
The event also feature a salsa contest and Bloody Mary competition, both at 3 p.m. Winners will compete for cash prizes.
Tickets are available at chilimania.com or at the gate. General admission is $15, free for children ages 12 and under. VIP tickets are $100.
Live music
Running concurrently with Chilimania, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 9, also in downtown Edgerton, is county music festival Country Edge.
Admission to County Edge is an additional $25, $100 for VIP access. Children age 12 and under are free. VIP attendees can enter at 5 p.m.
Three bands are scheduled to perform Friday night: 80s tribute Double Take at 5 p.m., Wisconsin-based Pink Houses at 7 p.m. and country music artist Tyler Farr at 10 p.m.
Chilimania, meanwhile, has its own live music throughout the day Saturday that includes: Gary the Band at 11 a.m.; Double Take at 3 and 8 p.m.; Elton Live! at 5 and 6 p.m.; Motley, Inc. at 7 p.m.; and The Atomic Punks at 10 p.m. The Atomic Punks is a tribute to Van Halen in its early years with original lead singer David Lee Roth.
VIP area
This year, an expanded VIP area will be available both days.
The VIP area will be open Friday and Saturday, after just being available on Friday last year. It was the festival’s first time having a VIP area in 2021.
Reitz said the VIP area will offer a broad selection of “hand foods, health foods and salads,” and complimentary beverages, will be close to the stage, will have its own restrooms and will hold a raffle of specialty items.
Chilimania is a 501©3 charity. Proceeds will fund college scholarships for high school students.