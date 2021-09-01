EDGERTON
Ready for some heartwarming fun that will bring a tear to your eye?
No, it isn’t a romantic comedy or an elementary school recital. It’s Edgerton’s annual Chilimania festival.
After a year lost to the pandemic, this fiery fiesta returns with chili tasting, salsa dipping and Bloody Mary sipping on Saturday, Sept. 11—one day after the event’s Country Edge music program.
Taking front and center throughout the day Saturday is a series of chili and salsa contests, one of which is an official Chili Appreciation Society International event. According to Chilimania’s website, “passionate chili cookers throughout the Midwest, and as far as Texas” make their way to Edgerton to have their food judged as part of CASI competitions.
In anticipation for both the CASI and traditional chili cookoffs, visitors are invited to take part in Saturday’s public chili tasting at 3 p.m. Armed with spoons and cups, tasters are welcome to try as many chilis as they would like, but supplies go fast.
After the tastings, visitors are encouraged to fill out ballots selecting their favorite chilis, which will determine who takes home the People’s Choice Award.
At stake are individual trophies and cash prizes, with CASI contest winners earning points toward future competitions.
On average, Chilimania attracts about 5,000 people across the two days, organizers said. Proceeds fund scholarships to high school seniors in Edgerton, and donations are made to community-based groups and projects.
David Luellwitz, who is organizing the chili cookoff with his wife, Susan, said enthusiasm has grown for this year’s event.
“People are excited, they really are,” he said. “We were devastated we couldn’t have it last year because it’s a big fundraiser.”
For Joshua Ciafullo, executive chef at Edgerton Hospital, this year’s Chilimania offers an opportunity at redemption. After entering his first contest four years ago, he was convinced his chili had what it took to win.
What was it that kept him from taking the prize? “I ran out of chili,” he said.
Ciafullo plans to be better prepared this time around.
“(I told myself) If I ever do it again, I know to bring extra chili and try to be the last one standing,” he said.
In 15 years as a chef, Ciafullo has crafted meat dishes into crowd-pleasers. He said that when we previously worked in the restaurant at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton, people raved about his sweet and spicy chili.
That popularity carried over through the years as his coworkers and other employees at the hospital helped choose his entries alongside Ciafullo’s cheesy beer brat chili.
Ciafullo hopes the latter of the two can help bring home the best chili title, since 2019’s winners were all from out of state.
He said his chili, “speaks to Wisconsin: beer, brats, cheese.”
Winning at Chilimania isn’t Ciafullo’s only ambition, however, as he is also looking to draw attention to the hospital’s restaurant.
“Hopefully, people can see that a hospital chef isn’t just a boring type of chef,” he said. “I do love to bring flavors and spices.”
In addition to the culinary contests, both nights of the event will be chock-full of music performances from country artists and classic rock cover bands.
To kick off the weekend, folk blues duo Brothers Quinn takes the stage at 5 p.m. Friday to open Country Edge. Top-40 country band Bella Cain is up next, opening for the “Achy Breaky Heart”-break kid Billy Ray Cyrus, who hits the stage at 9:45 p.m.
Steel drum act Bahama Bob gets things started at 11 a.m. Saturday, setting the mood for Chilimania’s festivities ahead of the night’s lineup of tribute groups Back in Black, Def Leggend, The Blooze Brothers and Fooz Fighters.Whether you come for the music, food, drinks or all three, Chilimania offfers a bit of everything.
“It will definitely be a blast,” Ciafullo said.