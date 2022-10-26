As November approaches, so does high school musical season. Starting in next week’s Kicks section, we’ll take a closer look at some upcoming area high school productions. For now, here’s a glimpse of shows coming up.
JANESVILLE CRAIG: CHICAGO, TEEN EDITION
Janesville Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, will present “Chicago: Teen Edition,” Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3-6. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets and more information are at janesville.simpletix.com. Set in roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart murders a lover and convinces her husband to take the rap. When he finds out he’s been duped he turns on her, Roxie is convicted and sent to death row.
JANESVILLE PARKER: MAMMA MIA!
Janesville Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, will present “Mamma Mia!,” over two weekends in November. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 11 and 18; 7 p.m Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 19; and 1 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 13 and 20. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students. More information is at www.parker-arts.com. Mamma Mia! Is the story of Sophie, who invites three men to her wedding, one of whom may be her father, without her mother’s knowledge.
EDGERTON: NEWSIES
Edgerton High School, 200 Elm High Dr., Edgerton, will present, “Newsies,” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 4-6. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online at tickets.edgertonpac.com. "Newsies," is the story of newsboy Jack Kelly as he and his band of teenage newsies take on the titans of publishing. When Joseph Pulitzer raises distribution prices at the expense of the newsboys, Jack rallies children from across the city to strike against unfair working conditions.
