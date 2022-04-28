From left, Izzy Tranter, Parker Fuhrmann and Andre Lang rehearse a scene from ‘Charlotte’s Web’ at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The production features more than 25 area kids age 10 to 15 and is sponsored by La Prairie 4-H and the Ruby and George Conway Memorial Scholarship.
Ashley Carroll, center, plays Charlotte in the JPAC Kids production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ during a recent rehearsal at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Photo courtesy Janesville Performing Arts Center
Photo courtesy Janesville Performing Arts Center
Cast members in 'Charlotte's Web' during a recent rehearsal at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
Photo courtesy Janesville Performing Arts Center
Parker Fuhrmann performs as Wilbur during a recent rehearsal of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
The Janesville Performing Arts Center will throw open the barn doors this weekend for JPAC Kids’ adaptation of the timeless classic “Charlotte’s Web,” a 60-year-old tale of redemption and companionship.
Based on the E.B. White book, the story is centered around a barnyard friendship between the titular spider and a pig named Wilbur, who is the runt of the litter.
In order to save Wilbur from slaughter at the family farm, Charlotte weaves a series of affirming messages in her webs. Phrases such as “Some Pig” and “Terrific” win the praise of onlookers and ultimately spare the lonely swine from an untimely demise.
Producer Jim McCulloch, said the decision to put on the play was the realization of a pre-pandemic production previously in the works. In addition to giving his cast of children a chance to perform a piece of non-musical theater, it also comes at a time when people are beginning to go out into the world again after being isolated and cooped up for two years.
“It’s a simple story about friendship, and I think, right now, everyone could use a friend,” he said.
Originally envisioned as a cross-generational cast, the average age of the actors is about 12 years old, which presented a challenge for those playing the part of adults. But McCulloch said everyone rose to the occasion and is prepared to put on great family-friendly entertainment.
“The best part of my job is working with the kids and seeing these light bulbs go off,” he said. “That’s the most rewarding part for my job as a director.”
Charlotte’s Web opens at 7 p.m. Friday, with two showings on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday. In between the two Saturday shows, McCulloch said the center will play host to a mini-county fair of sorts.
From noon to 7 p.m., the public will have access to a free event featuring concessions, crafts and a petting zoo courtesy of the Milton High School Future Farmers of America, La Prairie 4-H and the Rock County Children’s Museum.
Not only will country fare such as apple and cherry pies be available, McCulloch said one of the offerings will be sandwiches that might give fans of Wilbur a pause.
“I was a little skeptical when one of my partners came in and (said) ‘We can sell pork sandwiches,’” McCulloch said. “I can buy into it, but I’m not pushing them.”
“It’s a great family weekend, if you can get out and see it,” he added.
