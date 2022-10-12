CHARLIE'S GOOD TONIGHT

The music really starts you up.

The first few notes pull you onto the dance floor. Guitar strings speak to your feet, a drum seems attached to your hips and demands that you move to the song. It makes you feel so alive. You can dance, but though you can't always get what you want, you can get "Charlie's Good Tonight" by Paul Sexton.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you