JANESVILLE—The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced winners in the chalk art contest held during Art Infusion on Sept. 5-6.

In the 18-and-older category, Amy Goike of Janesville earned first place followed by Alize Carpenter of Janesville and Cecilia Schmitt of Chicago in second and third, respectively.

In the 17-and-younger category, Cecilia Speece of Monona was awarded first place while Claire Speece of Monona and Naomi Pickering of Janesville took second and third, respectively.