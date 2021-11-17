JANESVILLE—When COVID-19 first gained a foothold back in March of 2020, people scrambled for ways to fill the influx of free time brought on by pandemic lockdowns.
For some, that meant picking up an instrument or getting back to some abandoned craft. Others perfected their sourdough skills or filled out family trees on Ancestry.com.
For Carlos Careaga, idle moments provided an opportunity to rekindling a love for film that began in his childhood. And over the past two years, the pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Janesville has gone all-in on the endeavor.
“I was at (Hedberg Public Library in Janesville) the week before it was going to close (due to lockdowns),” Careaga recalled. “The librarians there know I like to movies, and they knew they were going to be closed for a while, so they said, ‘Feel free to take as many movies as you want.’ I said, ‘Really? As many as I want? How about 100?’
“They never flinched.”
With the green light to check out a cache of celluloid in the triple digits, Careaga filled his arms and returned again later with his kids in tow to load a cart with even more.
“I stacked them in my dining room and decided to ration them out. I started watching one a day,” he said. “When the library reopened and I went in to return them, the librarian asked, ‘So, what are you going to do now?’”
While poring through the films, Careaga remembered stumbling across film critic Roger Ebert’s book ‘1,001 Movies You Must See Before You Die.’ Knowing Hedberg had the book on its shelves, he grabbed it and responded, “I think I’m going to do this.”
In preparing for his months-long movie marathon, Careaga first constructed a checklist of films mentioned in the book, eliminating those he had already seen. In the end, it determined he had about 400 left to go.
Or so he thought.
“Then I realized there were other editions, so I had to do more,” he said. “In the end, the total was 1,235.”
Perhaps the most surprising thing about Careaga’s accomplishment is he only had to pay to watch one film—the 1981 documentary “Too Early, Too Late” that chronicles the ever-changing relationships between people, the land and society in 1980s France and Egypt.
“It was impossible to get, so I had to rent it for $4 through the internet,” he said. “It was not good, but I wasn’t paying for the movie. I was paying for the fact that I was finishing this.”
Careaga praised Hedberg’s librarians, crediting them with helping him find the majority of the titles he needed to complete his quest.
“They showed me all of the different ways to get films,” he said. “They can acquire films within our system using WISCAT (the catalog of state library holdings) and if it’s not in there, they can check WORLDCAT (which connects collections of more than 10,000 libraries worldwide). The library is also capable of asking for things from universities and libraries in other states, plus they gave me some apps that I didn’t know existed.”
Though Careaga came across several films he didn’t find appealing, he said he still found value in watching them.
“My goal is always to find the good thing,” he said. “It might be the dialogue, scene or expression from an actor, but there is always something that can be extracted from a film. And I always find it.”
Because he doesn’t require much sleep, Careaga’s tendency was to watch a film after his children went to bed and another in the morning before they arose. While they didn’t sit and watch each film with him, Careaga said his family was supportive of his hobby.
“I never got any flack from them,” he said. “They knew I would go to another TV (if they wanted to watch something else), and sometimes they would watch with me. They are older teenagers, so ‘Mary Poppins’ was one they didn’t want to watch. Horror is my least favorite, but I had to watch some. They kind of liked ‘Cabin in the Woods’ and ‘The Hills Have Eyes.’”
Now that he has completed his goal, Careaga has moved on ... to another periodical ranking the best films to see.
“I’m actually working on another book (The New York Times’ Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made), but not with the same passion or intent,” he said. “Now that COVID-19 is dwindling and we’re not on lockdown, I don’t have the same time.
“It’s going to take longer, but I was able to locate the 300 (films) I need to watch. And I know where to find them.”