Brett Grant, Briana Bendorf and Steven E. Smith, left to right, during a recent rehearsal for Janesville Little Theatre’s upcoming production of ‘Caught in the Net,’ a 1990s sequel to ‘Run for Your Wife,’ which the Janesville Little Theatre produced last year. ‘Caught in the Net,’ opens Friday at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Showtimes and ticket information can be found at janesvillepac.org.
JANESVILLE — This weekend and next, the Janesville Little Theatre will stage what it’s billing as a “very funny” and “sometimes inappropriate British farce.”
“Caught in the Net,” opens Friday at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. It’s a 1990s sequel to “Run for Your Wife,” which the Janesville Little Theatre produced last year.
Showtimes are Fridays Feb. 10 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays Feb. 11 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays Feb. 12 and 19 are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at janesvillepac.org.
This story is set 18 years after “Run for Your Wife,” also based around John Smith, a London-based Taxi driver.
Smith, played by Janesville Little Theatre President Brett Grant, has two families in London he is still juggling from “Run for Your Wife.” In those families are teenage children. A son from one family and a daughter from the other meet through an online dating site.
According to promotional material released by the Janesville Little Theatre, the two are excited they have a lot in common, including that they have the same last name and they both have dads who are taxi drivers.
“They don’t know they are brother and sister, so they are trying to get together and have a tea,” Grant said.
There are no references to smart devices because of the 1990s theme, Grant said. There will be references to flip phones and landlines, however.
The stage will be divided into two parts — an apartment for each of John Smith’s families. Each will be a different color.
“As action is happening in both apartments, somebody might be on the phone with a person in the other apartment,” Grant said.
Stephen Ellis, the director of the play, said there will be a lot trying to not break the fourth wall.
“It’s a lot of ins and outs of timing, just passing right next to each other and not acknowledging them because you’re trying not to kill momentum. You’re trying to move someone just in time before somebody next to them doesn’t run into them so it gives you that err of believability that they are not next to each other,” Ellis said. “It’s those little nuances of realizing that, ‘Even though this person is in my peripheral, this person is not here so this person is going to do something hilarious so I’m going to play it off as if they are not there.’”
The cast also includes Tina Manning, Briana Bendorf, Steven E. Smith, Jackson Wells, Charlotte Maher and Jamie Button.
Manning is the assistant director, Ryan Rittenhouse is the stage manager, Manning and John Kettle are the set designers, Mike Stalsberg does the graphics and Tina Schabacker does the photography.
This is one of three Janesville Little Theatre performances for the year. There is one comedy, one “classic” and one drama.
