JANESVILLE — This weekend and next, the Janesville Little Theatre will stage what it’s billing as a “very funny” and “sometimes inappropriate British farce.”

“Caught in the Net,” opens Friday at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. It’s a 1990s sequel to “Run for Your Wife,” which the Janesville Little Theatre produced last year.

