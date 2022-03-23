People have various images of knives.
Some might think about cutting up vegetables or fileting fish for family dinner.
Others might relate knives to carving wood, or at worse, criminal acts.
For 83-year-old Bob Schrap, knives take him back to his childhood as a Boy Scout. He spent many hours whittling until arthritis in his hands made that impossible.
His interest in knives never wavered.
The Wauwatosa resident is the president of the Badger Knife Club. Starting Friday, the club will hold its three-day knife show at the Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center at 3100 Wellington Place in Janesville.
Schrap expects the show will attract as many people as it did before taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The club had been holding its annual show at the Holiday Inn Express since a year after the hotel opened.
“They are buying, selling and trading,” said Schrap, who has been retired as an independent insurance agent for 15 years.
There will be 175 display tables set up for the show, with 125 different vendors showcasing their hardware. Pocket and antique knives are just some of the items that will be bought and sold.
“There are so many different avenues you can go in knife collecting,” Schrap said.
Trading knives became popular in the 1970s.
“It started out in Tennessee and Kentucky,” Schrap said. “People would literally sit in the town square and swap knives. The good ol’ boys.”
Schrap has branched out and is a well-regarded sheath maker. He had taken a leather-working class in high school. Years later, a fellow knife enthusiast and friend, Ed Bransley of Janesville, urged Schrap to make sheaths.
Schrap did and his products were well received.
“Over the years, I’ve probably made tens of thousands sheaves,” he said.
Schrap’s own interest in knives began early in life. His father died at 49 because of a stroke when Schrap was just 2 years old.
He joined the Boy Scouts when he was 8 for fatherly guidance.
“That was my father,” Schrap said of the organization. “That was in the 1950s. I’ve been in the Scouts for 55 years.
“It was a great program for me,” he said. “It got me interested in whittling and wood carving. Of course, you have to find the perfect knife.”
And that led to his vast collection. When asked about the extent of his collection during a phone interview, Schrap paused and said he was looking to see if his wife was nearby.
Obviously, he has a large collection.
“Some people are focused,” he said about knife collections. “I’m not. (I like) wood-handled knives and pearl-handled knives. Something that catches your eye.”
The Badger Knife Club began after Schrap helped organize a 25-table knife show at a Milwaukee Comfort Inn in the 1980s. Knife enthusiasts who attended the show were urged to submit their names and addresses, and an annual showcase began.
The club moved its annual show to Edgerton.
“Over the years, we have grown,” Schrap said. “We usually put 2,000 people through the doors a weekend.”
Doors open at noon Friday and will close at 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entrance fee is $5 and a three-day pass is $8.