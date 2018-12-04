JANESVILLE
Bumblebee, star of the self-titled film set to hit theaters nationwide later this month, will visit the Janesville Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Dec. 9.
The 9-foot-tall “Transformers” character appears as part of a promotional tour that will stop at 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.
During stops, Bumblebee will sign autographs and take photos with children.
One attendee at each store will be selected to receive a $5 gift card.
Admission is free.
