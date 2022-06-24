Brodhead Twilight in the Park concert series continues Sunday with The Backroads Trio Gazette staff Jun 24, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Backroads Trio will be playing in Brodhead’s Twilight in the Park summer concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of 12th Street and Highway 11.The FFA alumni supporters will provide concessions, including pork chop sandwiches, brats, popcorn and lemonade during the concert.Concerts are free and open to the public on Sundays all summer long, and audience members may bring chairs or blankets to watch the show.Bands will play at Brodhead High School, 2501 W. Fifth Ave., in case of inclement weather.Call 608-931-5551 or email admin@brodheadchamber.com with questions. Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Games Trending Now Janesville man hospitalized, arrested for fourth OWI after colliding with traffic sign, parked cars Death notices for June 20, 2022 Court records show Carl J. Isaacs, Jr. was serving prison sentence at home when he disappeared Death notices for June 21, 2022 Death notices for June 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form