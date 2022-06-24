01STOCK_MUSIC_GUITAR

The Backroads Trio will be playing in Brodhead’s Twilight in the Park summer concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of 12th Street and Highway 11.

The FFA alumni supporters will provide concessions, including pork chop sandwiches, brats, popcorn and lemonade during the concert.

Concerts are free and open to the public on Sundays all summer long, and audience members may bring chairs or blankets to watch the show.

Bands will play at Brodhead High School, 2501 W. Fifth Ave., in case of inclement weather.

Call 608-931-5551 or email admin@brodheadchamber.com with questions.

