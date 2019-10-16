BRODHEAD—It’s hard to scare the owner of a haunted house, but Ann-Margret Naber is still too afraid to be alone in the Screamatorium at night.

The haunted house now is open for its second season in the former Brodhead Middle School at 406 Tenth St., Brodhead. Naber says the building, which was built in 1906, is definitely haunted. She and her staff often hear voices, slamming doors and the sounds of children running on the floors above them.

A paranormal investigation team has confirmed Naber’s assessment, she said.

“Sometimes your mind plays tricks on you, but we seriously have heard random noises and whispers,” she said. “There is definitely something there.”

Naber and her partners operated Screamatorium in northern Illinois for 17 years before coming to Brodhead, she said. The old, creepy building was enough to draw Naber and company to southern Wisconsin.

The stateline area has seen the closure of many haunted staples in recent years including the Fright Factory in Janesville and Slaughterhouse in Beloit. Screamatorium now is one of just a few new haunted houses in the region.

Along with the aforementioned frights, Dr. Scary’s in Delavan announced in September on its Facebook page it would not open this year “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

“It has been a horrifyingly glorious ride for over 10 years. Your screams of terror will forever be in our hearts. Thank you for being a part of our journey into the many realms within the world of Dr. Scary,” the Facebook post said.

The Rock County Thresheree also announced on its website it would not host its annual haunted train ride this year.

Despite the local shutdowns, Naber said she has not seen a trend of haunted houses going out of style. She said she didn’t know why other local outfits have closed but said it could be due to logistical issues such as code compliances.

But it’s full scream ahead for Screamatorium, which renovated its 20,000-square-foot space to provide a show completely different from last year’s, Naber said. The haunted house also employs about 30 actors working to bring the place to life.

Naber said a core staff of eight to 10 people start planning the haunted house in January. The group creates scenes, stories and characters and then matches actors to characters once they are selected.

The crew also attends a haunted house convention each year in St. Louis to keep up with trends and get new ideas, Naber said. Changing the haunt each year is key to maintaining business, she said.

Building the house starts in March, Naber said.

Naber said she looks for experience and commitment in her actors. Nothing is too scary.

“We really go all out. We don’t hold back,” Naber said. “Some people who bring in 3-year-olds ask if we can tame it down. No, we don’t do that.”

Some visitors get so scared they don’t make it through the first scene, Naber said.

Nurses, doctors and clowns with chainsaws traditionally get the most scares, she said. The Screamatorium’s abandoned hospital scene tends to “do very well.”

Doing “very well” in Naber’s business means being incredibly horrifying.

Naber said business has been good, but she expects thing to pick up even more as Halloween approaches.