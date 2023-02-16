ABYSS COVER
Russia’s barbarous invasion of Ukraine a year ago, and the United States’ steadfast support for the embattled former Soviet satellite, has raised the specter of nuclear conflict for the first time in decades. So it’s an opportune time to review what happened 60 years ago when the Soviet decision to place nuclear missiles in Cuba sparked a facedown with the United States that brought the world to the edge of disaster.

In “The Abyss,” Max Hastings, a British journalist and military historian, offers a compelling narrative of the crisis as seen through the eyes of the major players: a fanatical Fidel Castro, eager to respond to American aggression with a nuclear strike; a chastened Nikita Khrushchev, belatedly recognizing he had underestimated American resolve; and a preternaturally astute John F. Kennedy, who over and over again withstands enormous pressure from military aides telling him that an air strike against the missiles — which surely would have drawn retaliation — was the only path to take.

