BELOIT--Due to extremely cold weather, organizers for the Beloit International Film Festival have canceled its screening of the film "Silicone Soul" planned tonight at the Hendricks Center for the Arts on the Beloit College campus.

The film still will be screened during the annual film festival, which runs Feb. 22-March 3 at locations throughout Beloit. A question and answer period with director Melody Gilbert also will take place at that time.