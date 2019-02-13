Editor’s Note: These films will be screened at the 2019 Beloit International Film Festival from Feb. 22-March 3, at La Casa Grande, 618 Fourth St.; Bagels & More, 324 State St.; Bushel & Peck’s, 328 State St.; Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave.; Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., and the Hendricks Center for the Arts, 409 Pleasant St.
Special events at other locations also are planned. To learn more, visit BeloitFilmFest.org.
A General Audition
About: 2017 narrative short/USA/2 minutes
Director: Quinn Wilson
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and noon Sunday, Feb. 24, at La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: Bill finds his facts less than fun, so he sets off on a journey to change his life … he hopes.
A Gift
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/25 minutes
Director: Johnathon Olsen
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and noon Sunday, Feb. 24, at La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: A man tries to write a song while his wife is away in this playful romance.
Above the Clouds
About: 2018 narrative feature/United Kingdom/87 minutes
Director: Leon Chambers
Playing: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Hendricks Center for the Arts, and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: When headstrong Charlie discovers her parents have been keeping her biological father secret from her, she does what any 18-year-old would do—recruits a rough sleeper to be her “responsible adult” and sets off for Scotland on her provisional driving license to go and find him.
Ainhoa
About: 2016 narrative short/Spain/20 minutes
Director: Ivan Sainz-Pardo
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Hendricks Center for the Arts, and 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Ainhoa is 9 years old and she has left home, bringing only her school bag and a Playmobil. “Ainhoa” is a story that, rather than try to put children to sleep, tries to get adults to wake up.
Alaska is a Drag
About: 2017 narrative feature/USA/88 minutes
Director: Shaz Bennett
Playing: 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Bushel & Peck’s, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: This is a fish out of water story—literally. Everyone who slices fish all day daydreams, but his are just glamtastic. He has had to learn to fight to survive, and his boss—an amateur boxer—takes note. When a new kid offers to be his sparring partner, he and his twin are forced to confront the real reason they’re stuck in fish guts.
Alice and Lewis
About: 2017 narrative short/USA/16 minute
Director: Elina Street
Playing: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at La Casa Grande, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Hendricks Center for the Arts.
Synopsis: Alice prefers to read books and tell stories rather than listen to her math tutor. Reality takes a curious turn when Alice’s Wonderland slowly surfaces and her tutor finds himself haunted and slowly enraptured by it.
The Alligator Hunter
About: 2017 narrative short/USA/4 minutes
Directors: Kyle V. James, Mallori Taylor and Michael Bourne.
Playing: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Hendricks Center for the Arts, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Domenico’s.
Synopsis: When his wife is killed, a hunter seeks revenge on the culprit: a massive albino alligator. When he finally has the chance to kill the alligator, he looks into the monster’s eyes and sees his wife looking back. He decides to leave the safety of his boat and swim with the alligator.
Amal
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/15 minutes
Director: Nour Oubeid
Playing: TBD
Synopsis: A young Syrian refugee living in America begins to question her cultural identity when she witnesses her mother being discriminated against.
American Letters
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/19 minutes
Director: Kevin Keck
Playing: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at La Casa Grande, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Hendricks Center for the Arts.
Synopsis: A mailman in rural East Tennessee who struggles to make a human connection with others is forced to reconsider his involvement in the life of his co-worker when he suspects she might be in a toxic relationship with her spouse.
And ... Seen
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/74 minutes
Director: Liz Ortiz
Playing: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Domenico’s, and noon Saturday, March 2, at Hendricks Center for the Arts.
Synopsis: “And ... Seen” challenges mainstream perceptions of disability through the eyes of actress/wheelchair dancer Jamie Petrone as she explores the hope of walking again with the help of technology and alternative medicine.
Ape Girl
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA & Brazil/61 minutes
Director: Cris Siqueira
Playing: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Bushel & Pecks, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Sideshow troupes travel Brazil and the U.S with a spooky attraction that turns a woman into a gorilla. In the fading world of traveling carnivals, showfolk struggle to keep a popular tradition alive.
Back at the Staircase
About: 2017 narrative feature/USA/77 minutes
Director: Drew Britton
Playing: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Hendricks Center for the Arts, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: A woman arranges a dinner party for her daughters and nephews. After too many drinks, she falls down the stairs and ends up in a coma. Unaware of how long they will be trapped together awaiting the doctor’s call, the partygoers’ true selves begin to surface.
The Backup
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/14 minutes
Director: Carter Green
Playing: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Domenico’s.
Synopsis: A sick father struggles to keep a family tradition alive.
Bagheera
About: 2018 narrative short/United Kingdom/18 minutes
Director: Christopher R. Watson
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Hendricks Center for the Arts, and 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Set on the outskirts of Mumbai, “Bagheera “is the determined young leader of an Indian Girl Scout troop. She teaches her pack everything from snake handling to radio communication. Little does she know her own expertise is about to be pushed to its limits.
Banana Season
About: 2018 narrative feature/USA/104 minutes
Director: Sanghoon Lee
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Domenico’s, and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Hendricks Center for the Arts.
Synopsis: Peter is a little person who dreams of flying like the bird species his dwarfish body resembles. He is hired to paint his town’s water tower, which he sees as his own perch. Sun is a cagefighter who loves fighting but finds inflicting harm on others unbearable. A tale of true love, friendship and taking flight.
Black Mother
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/77 minutes
Director: Khalik Allah
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Hendricks Center for the Arts.
Synopsis: A spiritual exploration through Jamaica. Soaking up its bustling metropolises and tranquil countryside, Allah introduces us to a succession of vividly rendered souls who call this island home.
The Black Tie
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/14 minutes
Director: Micah Spayer
Playing: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Hendricks Center for the Arts, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Domenico’s.
Synopsis: A writer visits her oddball, small hometown to fulfill her dying father’s last wish: to track down his favorite black tie.
Building, Shelter, Temple
About: 2018 documentary short/USA/10 minutes
Director: Gabriella Cisneros
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Bagels & More, and noon Sunday, Feb. 24, at Hendricks Center for the Arts.
Synopsis: Frederick, a frequent patron of the Milwaukee Public Library who is homeless, searches for a book about his grandfather, while a librarian talks about the various ways the public library can help patrons who seek assistance. Elmer, another homeless man, adds comments about his own experience being homeless and how he utilizes the library to better his situation.
Carrasca
About: 2018 documentary feature/Spain/70 minutes
Director: Alejandro Cortes
Playing: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: The living will of a grandmother painter who returns from death to fight for her art in a world of men.
Chasing the Taper
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/83 minutes
Director: Mark Allen Davis
Playing: 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Hendricks Center for the Arts.
Synopsis: An intimate look at the obsessive and vanishing art of bamboo fly rod making through the eyes of some of the world’s greatest living rod makers.
Chi-Town
About: 2018 documentary/USA/82 minutes
Director: Nick Badabin
Playing: 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Bushel & Peck’s, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Domenico’s.
Synopsis: This film follows Keifer Sykes on his meteoric rise from Marshall High School in Chicago to his improbable shot at the NBA. This exhilarating multiyear journey is punctuated by personal loss, debilitating injury and tragedy.
The Comet
About: 2017 narrative feature/Norway/72 minutes
Director: Bård Røssevold
Playing: 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Hendricks Center for the Arts, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Gustav is searching for his father, who disappeared 12 years ago as a comet was passing close to Earth. Now 20, Gustav still is living with his mother in a small motel outside of town, believing in UFOs and and dedicating his live to the search for his missing father.
Corvus
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/10 minutes
Director: Matthew Evan Balz
Playing: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and noon Sunday, Feb. 24, at La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: A short film about a woman building a machine with hypnotic capabilities.
