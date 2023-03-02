Bestsellers Publishers Weekly Mar 2, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf3. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman4. Encore in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s5. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper7. The House in the Pines. Ana Reyes. Dutton8. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner9. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown10. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. BallantineHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House2. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster3. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press4. The Lives We Actually Have. Bowler/Richie. Convergent5. Rise of the Fourth Reich. Deace/Horowitz. Post Hill6. Walk the Blue Line. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown7. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown8. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster9. The Power to Change. Craig Groeschel. Zondervan10. Never Give an Inch. Mike Pompeo. Broadside Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday. SIGN UP NOW From Publisher’s Weekly for the week ending Feb. 18, 2023 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bestsellers Books Recommended for you Games Trending Now Public record for March 2, 2023 Public record for March 1, 2023 Noon Rotary names February Students of the Month Governor includes $15 million for Woodman's Center in proposed state capital budget Three arrested for robbing home of person they'd found dead Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW