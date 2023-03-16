BESTSELLERS Bestsellers Mar 16, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. Storm Watch. C.J. Box. Putnam2. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday3. A Day of Fallen Night. Samantha Shannon. Bloomsbury4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf5. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper7. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday8. I Have Some Questions for You. Rebecca Makkai. Viking9. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner10. The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi. Shannon Chakraborty. Harper VoyagerHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. The Courage to Be Free. Ron DeSantis. Broadside2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House3. Young Forever. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark4. Drama Free. Nedra Glover. Tawwab TarcherPerigee5. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press6. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster8. All My Knotted-Up Life. Beth Moore. Tyndale9. Wake Up with Purpose! Jean Dolores Schmidt Harper Select10. The Parenting Map. Shefali Tsabary. HarperOnePublishers’ Weekly for the week ending March 4 Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Games Trending Now Wisconsin looks on as Illinois, Michigan collect hundreds of millions in cannabis tax revenue Woodman’s Center loses out on $4 million federal grant Public record for March 16, 2023 UW-Whitewater to honor alumni who have made ‘significant contributions’ J. Robert’s Menswear finds the right fit on Janesville's north side Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW