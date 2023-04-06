Bestsellers PUBLISHER'S WEEKLY Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday2. Countdown. James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown3. I Will Find You. Harlan Coben. Grand Central4. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial5. Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 13. Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga6. Smolder. Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf8. Bea Wolf. Zach Weinersmith and Boulet. First Second9. Worthy Opponents. Danielle Steel. Delacorte10. The White Lady. Jacqueline Winspear. HarperHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. Eat to Beat Your Diet. William W. Li. Balance2. Poverty, by America. Matthew Desmond. Crown3. Change Your Brain Every Day. Daniel G. Amen. Tyndale Refresh4. Saved. Benjamin Hall. Harper5. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House6. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press7. Forever Young. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark8. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster9. The Courage to Be Free. Ron DeSantis. Broadside10. Paris. Paris Hilton. Dey Street Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday. SIGN UP NOW Publishers Weekly for the week ending Saturday, March 25 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Games Trending Now 3 arrested for burglary, attempted fraud and auto theft Convicted child sex offender placed in Janesville Milton superintendent: Staff, program cuts likely after failed referendum Milton School District referendum appears to have failed New Janesville City Council will have a lot on its plate Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW