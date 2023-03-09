Bestsellers GAZETTE STAFF Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf3. Burner. Mark Greaney. Berkley4. I Have Some Questions for You. Rebecca Makkai. Viking5. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman6. The Last Kingdom. Steve Berry. Grand Central7. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday8. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper9. Murder Your Employer. Rupert Holmes. Avid Reader10. Encore in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’sHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. Young Forever. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House3. All My Knotted-Up Life. Beth Moore. Tyndale4. Two Weeks Notice. Amy Porterfield. Hay House Business5. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press6. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster7. It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism. Bernie Sanders. Crown8. The Awe of God. John Bevere. Thomas Nelson9. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster10. Walk the Blue Line. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday. SIGN UP NOW Publisher’s Weekly for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 25 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Games Trending Now Public record for March 9, 2023 Business booming: Janesville elementary students spend classroom points, learn about business Four of five Janesville City Council candidates turn out for forum Janesville Plan Commission recommends massive TIF district at GM-JATCO site Janesville Jets name ice arena ramp in memory of disabled fan Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW