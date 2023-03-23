Bestsellers Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday2. Worthy Opponents. Danielle Steel. Delacorte3. Storm Watch. C.J. Box. Putnam4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf5. Pineapple Street. Jenny Jackson. Viking/Dorman6. Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars. Sam Maggs. Random House Worlds7. A Day of Fallen Night. Samantha Shannon. Bloomsbury8. The London Séance Society. Sarah Penner. Park Row9. Someone Else’s Shoes. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman10. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. HarperHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. The Courage to Be Free. Ron DeSantis. Broadside2. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House3. The Greatness Mindset. Lewis Howes. Hay House4. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press5. Good Power. Ginni Rometty. Harvard Business Review6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster7. 8 Rules of Love. Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster8. Young Forever. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark9. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism. Bernie Sanders. Crown10. Walk the Blue Line. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday. SIGN UP NOW Publisher’s Weekly for the week ending March 11. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Games Trending Now Sex offender placed in Janesville Man, 23, dies in crash following pursuit by Wisconsin police Public record for March 22, 2023 Bill would honor Orfordville soldier who died in Afghanistan 6 business fail underage alcohol sales compliance checks Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW